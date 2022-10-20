Titans Paying Tribute to Those Important to Them During the NFL’s “Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer” Initiative

NASHVILLE – Caleb Farley plays for his mom, who passed away after battling breast and bone cancer.

Ryan Tannehill plays for his grandmother, Marge, who battled breast cancer.

David Long Jr. plays for his aunt, Corrie, who battled pancreatic cancer.

Amani Hooker plays for his sister, Chelsia, who battled Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Across the team’s roster, coaching staff, and front office, this week the Titans are highlighting those close to them who have been impacted by cancer during the NFL’s “Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer” initiative.

For the last 14 years, the NFL and the American Cancer Society (ACS) have teamed up to support the fight against cancer through the initiative, which kicked off in Stadiums earlier this month. The initiative addresses early detection and risk reduction efforts across multiple types of cancers.

All 32 NFL teams will have the option of supporting the Crucial Catch initiative in Stadiums and in their communities this year. In addition, players may wear cleats and shoelaces in any color representing the type of cancer awareness they support or have been impacted by during their team’s Crucial Catch game.

Here’s a list of Titans taking part in the initiative, and who each one is playing for:

RB Derrick Henry: Rachel Rivas (family), Colon cancer.

LS Morgan Cox: Pam Bramlage (friend), lung cancer.

OC Todd Downing: Gordon Downing (dad), lung cancer.

DL Jeffery Simmons: Ethan Brown (family), liver cancer.

S Amani Hooker: Chelsia Hooker (sister), Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

LB David Long Jr.: Corrie Long (aunt), pancreatic cancer.

GM Jon Robinson: Don and Jimmy (father and father-in-law): Pancreatic and bladder cancer.

DL Larrell Murchison: Farrell Murchison (brother), testicular cancer.

DL Kevin Strong: Kevin Strong Sr. (father), lung and prostate cancer.

LB Joe Jones: Noah Schleifer (brother-in-law), brain cancer; Eli Schleifer (brother-in-law), leukemia.

CB Caleb Farley: Robin Farley (mom), breast and bone cancer.

QB Ryan Tannehill: Marge Tannehill (grandmother), breast cancer.

CB Kristian Fulton: Cynthia Myers and Tiffani Ephrom (aunts), breast cancer.

S Kevin Byard: Val Mitchell (chaplain James Mitchell’s wife), breast and prostate cancer.

C Ben Jones: Eilene King and Besse Mills (aunts), breast cancer.

Secondary Coach Anthony Midget: Regina Gray (aunt), breast cancer.

ILB Assistant Coach Zak Kuhr: Deborah Kuhr (mother), breast cancer.

DC Shane Bowen: Leslie Keck (mother-in-law), breast cancer.

HC Mike Vrabel: Shirley (wife’s grandmother), breast cancer; Peyton Miller (wife’s niece), kidney cancer.

ST Assistant Coach Chase Blackburn: Kelly Daum and Tracy DeGood (mother-in-law, aunt), breast cancer.

Safeties Coach Scott Booker: Adam Frederick (friend), Ewing’s Sarcoma bone cancer.