Titans OC Todd Downing Arrested for DUI after win over Packers

Tennessee Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed to NFL.com.

Downing was booked into the Williamson County (Tenn.) Jail and later posted bond.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Downing was observed on I-65 at around 2:30 am local time driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed. A THP trooper conducted a traffic stop with Downing and observed signs of impairment and the smell of an intoxicant coming from inside his vehicle. Downing was then placed under arrest.

“We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information,” the Titans said in a statement.

The NFL said it has been in contact with the Titans and will review the matter.

“All league and club personnel, including coaches, are subject to potential discipline when a violation is determined to have been committed,” the league said in a statement.

The Titans assistant’s arrest came hours after Tennessee defeated the Packers, 27-17, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.