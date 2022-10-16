Titans’ Mike Vrabel Jabs NFL Officiating With ‘Reply All’ Email, Per Report

NFL officiating has been a hot topic of conversation due to two controversial roughing the passer penalties last week, and at least one Coach shared his frustration with peers around the league.

Every week, the league sends coaches and general managers an officiating video covering the previous week. This past week, Titans head Coach Mike Vrabel used that as an opportunity to reply to everyone on the email chain to voice his disappointment with inconsistent officiating, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“I appreciate the time and energy that goes into these videos, but I suggest we devote every minute of our officiating departments’ time ensuring our officiating crews are as well trained in the clarifications we worked to create in the off season and that each crew is as consistent as possible,” Vrabel wrote. “Thank you.”

Last week, two questionable roughing the passer calls went viral, one that helped the Buccaneers beat the Falcons on Sunday and another between the Chiefs and Raiders it’s Monday night. In both cases, the referee who made the call later defended the decision to throw the flag.

Kansas City defensive tackle undefinedwho was called for roughing the passer against Las Vegas, believes those calls need to be reviewed.

“We’ve got to be able to review it in the booth, you know what I mean?” Jones said. “I think that’s the next step for the NFL as a whole. If we’re going to call it a penalty at that high (of a rate), then we’ve got to be able to review it and make sure, because sometimes looks can be deceiving.”

Schefter reports the league plans to discuss roughing the passer penalties when the owners meet in New York on Tuesday, and the competition committee will also review the matter after the season.

