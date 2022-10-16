Titans’ Mike Vrabel Jabs NFL Officiating With ‘Reply All’ Email, Per Report

NFL officiating has been a hot topic of conversation due to two controversial roughing the passer penalties last week, and at least one Coach shared his frustration with peers around the league.

Every week, the league sends coaches and general managers an officiating video covering the previous week. This past week, Titans head Coach Mike Vrabel used that as an opportunity to reply to everyone on the email chain to voice his disappointment with inconsistent officiating, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“I appreciate the time and energy that goes into these videos, but I suggest we devote every minute of our officiating departments’ time ensuring our officiating crews are as well trained in the clarifications we worked to create in the off season and that each crew is as consistent as possible,” Vrabel wrote. “Thank you.”

