Titans Lose on Last-Second Field Goal to Chargers, 17-14

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Titans headed West to find a spark against the Chargers.

Their hopes flamed out in the final moments in a 17-14 loss here at SoFi Stadium.

With the loss, the Titans dropped to 7-7.

It was the team’s fourth straight loss, and now things are getting really serious with just three weeks left in the season – the Jaguars (6-8) are now just one game back in the race for the AFC South.

The Titans put together an 11-play, 74-yard drive in the closing minutes to tie the game, as quarterback Ryan Tannehill scored on a one-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 14-14 with 44 seconds left.

But the Chargers quickly drove down the field, and then kicker Cameron Dicker kicked a 43-yard field goal with four seconds left to win it.

Tannehill was carted to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury on Tennessee’s first possession.

But Tannehill later returned to the game, in the second quarter, and he guided the team to a six-play, 63-yard touchdown drive immediately after returning to tie the game at 7-7.

It didn’t look good early after Tannehill was injured as he was tackled by Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack.

Titans head Coach Mike Vrabel and members of the team’s medical staff went out to the field as Tannehill stayed down for several minutes. Tannehill eventually walked to the sideline with a significant limp, and he talked to Titans running back Derrick Henry as he made his way to the blue medical tent.

A medical cart then came out to take Tannehill to Tennessee’s locker room, and in-game the team announced Tannehill’s return as questionable.

Back-up quarterback Malik Willis replaced Tannehill on the team’s second drive, and the Titans were put in a position to play catch-up after the Chargers took a 7-0 lead on a one-yard touchdown run by running back Joshua Kelley in the first quarter.

But Tannehill, who missed two games earlier in the season with an ankle injury, returned after throwing some warm-up tosses on the sideline.

Henry scored on a four-yard run in the second quarter on Tannehill’s first possession since the injury, which tied the game at 7-7 with 10:09 left before halftime.

Right before the end of the half, the Titans turned in arguably their best defensive play of the year, thanks to defensive backs Roger McCreary and Joshua Kalu.

With Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert trying to connect with receiver Mike Williams in the end zone, a quick-thinking McCreary caught the ball as his momentum was carrying him out of bounds, and he then alertly relayed the ball to Kalu, who managed to get both feet inbounds for an interception, and a touchback.

It was the team’s first turnover on defense since the team’s November 13 game against the Broncos, and as a result the game headed to Halftime with a 7-7 score.

Chargers defensive back Nasir Adderley intercepted Tannehill midway through the third quarter, and it put Los Angeles in business near midfield.

But Titans safety Kevin Byard stepped in front of a Herbert pass to get the ball back, and give Tennessee’s its second interception of the game.

The Titans had a chance to take the lead early in the first quarter, but a 51-yard field goal by kicker Randy Bullock sailed wide right and the game remained tied at 7-7 with 13:34 left in the fourth quarter.

The Chargers then surged ahead, scoring on a three-yard touchdown run by Austin Ekeler to take a 14-7 lead with 10:28 left in the contest.

The Titans then put together a gut-check drive to tie it late, only to see it slip away.