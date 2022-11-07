Titans’ holding penalty allows Chiefs another shot at tying game, NFL world left puzzled

The Kansas City Chiefs tied the game with the Tennessee Titans late in Sunday night’s Week 9 Matchup, but the two-point conversion try didn’t come without some controversy.

The Chiefs got three chances to finally go and convert the try, which they eventually did in a Patrick Mahomes scramble. But it was the second attempt that Drew ire in the NFL world.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After offsetting penalties nixed the first attempt which initially saw Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman get decked, Titans safety Joshua Kalu lined up against Travis Kelce near the goal line.

Kelce met Kalu with both arms extended and it appeared at first they were holding each other. Kelce broke free with Kalu still trailing behind. Kalu appeared to get pushed in the facemask and lost his helmet on the play.

CHIEFS’ TRAVIS KELCE THROWS PEARLS IN FRUSTRATION AFTER INTERCEPTION

A penalty flag was thrown in the end zone and the defender was called for holding. Some fans argued there should’ve been a penalty on Kelce during the play.

Regardless, the Chiefs got another try and Mahomes scrambled into the end zone to complete the attempt. He appeared to Headbutt the wall, Reminiscent of Gus Frerotte. Luckily, Mahomes was OK.

The game was tied 17-17 with a little over 2 minutes remaining in regulation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mahomes scored the touchdown to set up the two-point attempt. It was a 14-yard run for the score. They had a 20-yard run on 3rd-and-17 to extend their drive.