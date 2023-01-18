Titans hiring 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon as new general manager

Ran Carthon has been tabbed as the man to lead a Tennessee Titans turnaround.

The Titans have finalized the hire of Carthon, the San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel, as their new general manager, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

Carthon will succeed Jon Robinson, who was fired during a 2022 season that Tennessee finished with its first losing record since 2015.

Clearly, the Titans liked what they saw in Carthon, a former NFL player who’s just 41 years old and has worked his way up from being a pro Scout for the Atlanta Falcons to helming the Titans. Carthon had his second interview with the organization Tuesday, Garafolo reported, and was finalizing his deal by day’s end.

In Tennessee, Carthon will find a franchise in flux as he’ll join head Coach Mike Vrabel, who’s six years Carthon’s senior and headed for his sixth season as head coach, looking to lead a Titans rebound from a 7-10 campaign. Among the most immediate tasks for Carthon and Co. is deciding what to do with the quarterback position as Ryan Tannehill is coming off an injury-hampered season and entering the final year of his current deal; hiring a new Offensive Coordinator following the firing of Todd Downing; and planning for the upcoming draft in which the club Picks 11th and no doubt aims to find a player who can make an immediate impact after missing badly a few times during Robinson’s tenure.

Carthon’s father, Maurice, had a long NFL career, most notably with the New York Giants, with whom he won two Super Bowls. Ran followed with a three-year NFL run, initially signing with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent. He moved swiftly to another career in the game when he joined the Falcons as a pro Scout from 2008-2011. From there, Carthon, who in 2013 and 2018 was selected to participate in the NFL Career Development Symposium at the Wharton School of Business, became the director of pro personnel with the Rams from 2012-2016 ahead of joining the Niners.

As the Niners are poised for a Divisional Round Matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they’ll be losing Carthon after seven seasons with the organization — the last two in his role as director of player personnel.