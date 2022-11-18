Titans’ Derrick Henry first in NFL to 1,000 yards, throws for TD to boot

GREEN BAY — The Tennessee Titans showed what a total team effort looks like in a 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers, but as is usually the case, it all started with running back Derrick Henry, who delivered in more ways than one Thursday night.

Henry ran for 87 yards, pushing his total rushing yards to 1,010 on the season to make him the first running back to pass the 1,000-yard mark. Henry also rushed for his 10th touchdown on the season, becoming the fifth player in NFL history to rush for 10 or more touchdowns in five straight seasons.

To top it all off, Henry also had a 3-yard touchdown pass to Austin Hooper, which was Henry’s third career touchdown pass including the playoffs.

Henry joined San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey as the only non-quarterbacks to have a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown in a game this season.

But Henry insisted the individual accolades don’t mean much to him. Regardless of what he does on the field, Henry said he still draws motivation from his high school days more than 10 years ago, when people doubted he’d make it to the league.

“It’s something that will continue to drive me,” Henry said. “I’m always motivated. Every single day I am constantly critiquing myself — every single day, and that will never stop. I want to be the best that I can be to help this team win. I’m always looking for something to fuel me.”

With Henry leading the way, Tennessee’s offense gained 408 yards, its highest total of the season, and the 27 points were also a season high.

Thursday’s win was the AFC South-leading Titans’ (7-3) seventh in eight games.