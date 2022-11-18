Titans, Cardinals Headline All-CCIW Women’s Soccer Teams

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – Just days after breaking the single-season College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) scoring record, fifth-year forward Caelyn Steffens of regular-season Champion Illinois Wesleyan repeated as the CCIW Women’s Soccer Offensive Student-Athlete of the Year, becoming just the second player in league history to win Student-Athlete of the Year Accolades three times.

2022 Women’s Soccer All-CCIW Teams

North Central junior defender Ellie Lochbaum was chosen as CCIW Defensive Student-Athlete of the Year, IWU freshman Sawyer White earned the league’s Newcomer of the Year award and first-year Illinois Wesleyan head Coach Oz Bakirdan was voted CCIW Coach of the Year after directing the Titans to a 6-1-1 league mark and their second consecutive CCIW crown.

Steffens, who previously won the league’s Offensive Student-Athlete of the Year Honor in 2019 and 2021, joins Wheaton’s Taryne Lee (2007-09) as the only player in league history to win the award three times. The Normal, Ill. native was a two-time CCIW Offensive Student-Athlete of the Week in 2022, tallying 15 goals and two assists for 32 points to break the single-season conference scoring record previously set by Wheaton’s Sarah Johnson with 30 in 2003.

Lochbaum, a dynamic and versatile player for the Cardinals and a repeat All-CCIW First Team selection, is the first-ever player from North Central to earn Student-Athlete of the Year honors. The Sycamore, Ill. native helped NCC limit league opponents to just 0.88 goals per match, all while providing a goal and an assist at the Offensive end. She played the full 90 minutes for NCC in seven of its eight CCIW bouts this season.

White was a facilitator in the Titans’ high-powered offense that averaged a league-high 4.0 goals per game during the CCIW schedule. The freshman from Downers Grove, Ill. had four assists for the Titans during an eight-day stretch early in the league slate in which IWU outscored its opponents 14-0.

Ten of the 24 All-CCIW recipients on Friday were repeat selections and Steffens joined North Central’s Morgan Verbeten and Wheaton’s Lauren Ketchum as three-time honorees. Lisel Whitener (Augustana), Lauren Shanks (Illinois Wesleyan), Steffens, Lochbaum, Elle Sutter (North Central) and Ketchum are on the First Team for the second consecutive season.

Saturday night marks the beginning of the CCIW Tournament. Augustana, Seeded fifth, will visit #4 Carroll at 6 pm Third-seeded Wheaton will welcome Carthage at 6 pm

Illinois Wesleyan is the #1 seed and will play the Winner of the Augustana/Carroll match in the semifinal round next Wednesday in Bloomington. North Central is seeded second and will play either Wheaton or Carthage Wednesday in Naperville.

2022 CCIW Coach of the Year: Oz Bakirdan, Illinois Wesleyan

2022 CCIW Offensive Student-Athlete of the Year: Caelyn Steffens, Illinois Wesleyan

2022 CCIW Defensive Student-Athlete of the Year: Ellie Lochbaum, North Central

2022 CCIW Newcomer of the Year: Sawyer White, Illinois Wesleyan

2022 All-CCIW First Team

Liesl Whitener, F, Augustana, Jr., Belleville, Ill., Althoff Catholic

Grace Tumilty, F, Carroll, So., Willowbrook, Ill., Willowbrook

Elizabeth Weinberg, F, Carroll, Gurnee, Ill., Warren Township

Lauren Shanks, M, Illinois Wesleyan, Sr., Bloomington, Ill., Central Catholic

Caelyn Steffens, M, Illinois Wesleyan, Sr., Normal, Ill., Normal Community

Bailee Blecker, F, Millikin, Jr., Loves Park, Ill., Harlem

Sarah Andrey, F, North Central, Jr., St. Charles, Ill., St. Charles North

Ellie Lochbaum, D, North Central, Jr., Sycamore, Ill., Sycamore

Elle Sutter, F, North Central, Jr., Peoria, Ill., Dunlap

Lina Bogg, D, North Park, So., Sundbyberg, Sweden, Bromma

Lauren Ketchum, GK, Wheaton, Sr., Tulsa, Okla., Booker T. Washington

Sarah Max, D, Wheaton, Sr., Round Hill, Va.

2022 All-CCIW Second Team

Molly Fank, D, Augustana, Sr., Wheaton, Ill., Warrenville South

Kim Vulic, M, Augustana, Fr., Stockholm, Sweden

Jessica Stepien, D, Carroll, So., St. Charles, Ill., St. Charles East

Leah Martin, M, Carthage, So., Highlands Ranch, Colo., ThunderRidge

Lisa Traxel, D, Carthage, So., South Milwaukee, Wis., South Milwaukee

Kayla Borg, GK, Illinois Wesleyan, So., McHenry, Ill., Cary Grove

Jenna Li, M, Illinois Wesleyan, Sr., Haslett, Mich., Lansing Christian School

Sawyer White, M, Illinois Wesleyan, Fr., Downers Grove, Ill., Montini Catholic

Elly Hermanson, D, Millikin, Fr., New Lenox, Ill., Lincoln Way East

Morgan Verbeten, M, North Central, Gr., Libertyville, Ill., Libertyville

Audrey Sexson, M, Wheaton, Jr., Mahtomedi, Minn., Mahtomedi

Myah Schoolman, D, Wheaton, Jr., Long Grove, Ill., Stevenson

2022 CCIW RESPECT Award Winners

Maeve Sheridan, Augustana, Sr., Chicago, Ill., Mother McAuley

Kenzie Blau, Carroll, Jr., Sturgeon Bay, Wis., Sturgeon Bay

Kenzie Zocher, Carthage, Sr., Middleton, Wis., Middleton

MaKenzee Velchek, Elmhurst, Sr., Decatur, Ill., St. Teresa

Maggie Peters, Illinois Wesleyan, Sr., Normal, Ill., Normal Community

Emilie Lafrenz, Millikin, Jr., Springfield, Ill., Springfield

Kily Egan, North Central, Sr., Cincinnati, Ohio, Turpin

Clara Wernbo, North Park, Sr., Floda, Sweden, Lerums Gymnasium

Carlye Fatum, Wheaton, Sr., Grand Rapids, Mich., Forest Hills Northern

