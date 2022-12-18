Titans at Chargers: Stream NFL Live Free Online, Channel, Time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Tennessee Titans head west on Sunday to take on the Chargers in Los Angeles looking to snap a three-game losing streak. Three weeks ago, the Titans looked like they had complete control of the AFC South but now? There are some doubts. They still lead the Jacksonville Jaguars by two games, but they just lost to Jacksonville and have to play them again to end the season. They also have a tough game with the Dallas Cowboys in week 17 and could fumble away the division if they don’t start playing better. That starts with needing a win on Sunday against a Chargers team fighting for the last playoff spot in the AFC.

