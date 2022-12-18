Titans at Chargers: Stream NFL Live Free Online, Channel, Time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Tennessee Titans head west on Sunday to take on the Chargers in Los Angeles looking to snap a three-game losing streak. Three weeks ago, the Titans looked like they had complete control of the AFC South but now? There are some doubts. They still lead the Jacksonville Jaguars by two games, but they just lost to Jacksonville and have to play them again to end the season. They also have a tough game with the Dallas Cowboys in week 17 and could fumble away the division if they don’t start playing better. That starts with needing a win on Sunday against a Chargers team fighting for the last playoff spot in the AFC.

The Chargers come into Sunday 7-6 on the season, but fresh off a huge 23-17 win over the Dolphins last week.

The Chargers have now won two of their last three games and moved into a tie with the New England Patriots and New York Jets for the last wild-card spot in the AFC. They own the tiebreaker over the Jets but not on New England.

They have a fairly easy schedule to end the season and getting a win on Sunday would be huge for their playoff chances.

