Tipperary Community Games planning and looking forward to an exciting year ahead in 2023
County Tipperary Community Games are already looking forward to an action-packed program of events in 2023.
The busy times will begin with the County AGM, which will take place on Thursday, January 19. The venue has yet to be confirmed. All areas are asked to please hold their AGMs as soon as possible.
We look forward to welcoming new and lapsed areas back among us in addition to our existing ones.
Any area that would like to become involved but needs a little help please email [email protected] games.eu for assistance.
Full details of all events on offer are listed below, on the National Community Games website or on the County Tipperary Community Games Facebook page. Competitors must be under the age specified on July 31, 2023 and must compete with the area in which they reside. The exciting program contains something for everyone.
Program of Events 2023
Individual Art Boys & Girls u8, u10, u12, u14 & u16
Athletics Track Boys & Girls u8, u10, u12, u14 & u15 Relays under Team events.
Athletics Hurdles Boys & Girls u10 & u14
Ball Throw Boys & Girls u12
Cycling on Grass Boys & Girls u12 & u14.
Discus Boys & Girls u16
Gymnastics Boys & Girls u9, u11, u13 u15
Handwriting Boys & Girls u10 u12
Handball Boys & Girls u13 & u16
High Jump Boys & Girls u16
Javelin Boys & Girls u14
Long Jump Boys & Girls u14
Long Puck Boys u12. Girls u14
Model Making Boys & Girls u10, u12, u14, u16
Pitch & Putt Boys & Girls u16
Shot Putt Boys & Girls u14
Swimming Boys & Girls u10, u12, u14, u16. Squads under Team events.
TALENT
Solo Dance Boys & Girls u12 & u16
Solo Music Boys & Girls u12 & u16
Solo Recitation Boys & Girls u12 & u16
Solo Singing Boys & Girls u12 & u16
Group Dance Irish/Contemporary Boys/ Girls/or mixed u12, u16 Maximum 6. Min 2
Group Dance Modern Boys, Girls/or Mixed u12,u16
Group Drama & Comedy Boys, Girls/Mixed u12, u16
Group Music Boys/Girls/ Mixed u12, u16
Group Singing Boys/Girls/Mixed u12, u16
Choir Boys/Girls/Mixed u16 Max 20
Culture Corner Boys/Girls/ mixed u15
TEAMS
Athletics Relays – Races 4 x 100M
Mixed U/10 (3 boys/3 girls)
Boys U/12 Panel of 6
Girls U/12 Panel 6
Mixed U/13 (3 boys/3 girls)
Boys U/14 Panel 6
Girls U/14 Panel 6
Mixed U/15 (3 boys/3 girls)
Boys U/16 Panel 6
Girls U/16 Panel 6
Relay Race 4 X 200M
Mixed U16 (3 Boys / 3 Girls) Badminton Boys & Girls u15
Basketball Boys & Girls u11, u13, u16
Camogie u14 Girls Panel of 16
Chess all boys/girls/ mixed u13 u16
Drafts all boys/all girls/or mixed u10, u12, u14, u16 Panel of 7
Futsal Boys & Girls u13 u15
Gaelic Football u10 boys, u12 girls, u14 girls Panel of 16
Hurling u11 Boys Panel of 16
Indoor Soccer Boys & Girls u10, u13
Mini Rugby Mixed u11
Rounders Boys & Girls u11 & U13
Projects Boys/Girls or Mixed u11, u13
Skittles Boys/Girls/or Mixed u12, u14, u16 Panel of 7
Soccer Outdoor Boys u12. Girls u15 Panel of 16
Soccer Outdoor 7 a side Girls u12
Spikeball Boys & Girls u11 Panel of 7
Swimming Squads Boys & Girls u13, u16
Table Tennis Boys & Girls u13, u16
Table Quiz. Boys/Girls/or mixed u14
Throwball Rounders Mixed u10
REPRESENTATIVE
Cross Country 5 boys & 5 Girls. U13
Debating Boys/Girls/Mixed u16
Marathon Boys & Girls u16
Mixed Distance Relay. Boys & Girls u12, u14.
Projects Boys/Girls/Mixed u16.
