Tipperary Community Games planning and looking forward to an exciting year ahead in 2023

County Tipperary Community Games are already looking forward to an action-packed program of events in 2023.

The busy times will begin with the County AGM, which will take place on Thursday, January 19. The venue has yet to be confirmed. All areas are asked to please hold their AGMs as soon as possible.

We look forward to welcoming new and lapsed areas back among us in addition to our existing ones.

Any area that would like to become involved but needs a little help please email [email protected] games.eu for assistance.

Full details of all events on offer are listed below, on the National Community Games website or on the County Tipperary Community Games Facebook page. Competitors must be under the age specified on July 31, 2023 and must compete with the area in which they reside. The exciting program contains something for everyone.

Program of Events 2023

Individual Art Boys & Girls u8, u10, u12, u14 & u16

Athletics Track Boys & Girls u8, u10, u12, u14 & u15 Relays under Team events.

Athletics Hurdles Boys & Girls u10 & u14

Ball Throw Boys & Girls u12

Cycling on Grass Boys & Girls u12 & u14.

Discus Boys & Girls u16

Gymnastics Boys & Girls u9, u11, u13 u15

Handwriting Boys & Girls u10 u12

Handball Boys & Girls u13 & u16

High Jump Boys & Girls u16

Javelin Boys & Girls u14

Long Jump Boys & Girls u14

Long Puck Boys u12. Girls u14

Model Making Boys & Girls u10, u12, u14, u16

Pitch & Putt Boys & Girls u16

Shot Putt Boys & Girls u14

Swimming Boys & Girls u10, u12, u14, u16. Squads under Team events.

TALENT

Solo Dance Boys & Girls u12 & u16

Solo Music Boys & Girls u12 & u16

Solo Recitation Boys & Girls u12 & u16

Solo Singing Boys & Girls u12 & u16

Group Dance Irish/Contemporary Boys/ Girls/or mixed u12, u16 Maximum 6. Min 2

Group Dance Modern Boys, Girls/or Mixed u12,u16

Group Drama & Comedy Boys, Girls/Mixed u12, u16

Group Music Boys/Girls/ Mixed u12, u16

Group Singing Boys/Girls/Mixed u12, u16

Choir Boys/Girls/Mixed u16 Max 20

Culture Corner Boys/Girls/ mixed u15

TEAMS

Athletics Relays – Races 4 x 100M

​​Mixed U/10 (3 boys/3 girls)

Boys U/12 Panel of 6

Girls U/12 Panel 6

Mixed U/13 (3 boys/3 girls)

Boys U/14 Panel 6

Girls U/14 Panel 6

Mixed U/15 (3 boys/3 girls)

Boys U/16 Panel 6

Girls U/16 Panel 6

Relay Race 4 X 200M

Mixed U16 (3 Boys / 3 Girls) Badminton Boys & Girls u15

Basketball Boys & Girls u11, u13, u16

Camogie u14 Girls Panel of 16

Chess all boys/girls/ mixed u13 u16

Drafts all boys/all girls/or mixed u10, u12, u14, u16 Panel of 7

Futsal Boys & Girls u13 u15

Gaelic Football u10 boys, u12 girls, u14 girls Panel of 16

Hurling u11 Boys Panel of 16

Indoor Soccer Boys & Girls u10, u13

Mini Rugby Mixed u11

Rounders Boys & Girls u11 & U13

Projects Boys/Girls or Mixed u11, u13

Skittles Boys/Girls/or Mixed u12, u14, u16 Panel of 7

Soccer Outdoor Boys u12. Girls u15 Panel of 16

Soccer Outdoor 7 a side Girls u12

Spikeball Boys & Girls u11 Panel of 7

Swimming Squads Boys & Girls u13, u16

Table Tennis Boys & Girls u13, u16

Table Quiz. Boys/Girls/or mixed u14

Throwball Rounders Mixed u10

REPRESENTATIVE

Cross Country 5 boys & 5 Girls. U13

Debating Boys/Girls/Mixed u16

Marathon Boys & Girls u16

Mixed Distance Relay. Boys & Girls u12, u14.

Projects Boys/Girls/Mixed u16.