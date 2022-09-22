Tipoff times, TV coverage set for Auburn’s SEC basketball games

AUBURN, Alabama–The Southeastern Conference has announced the television schedule for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season. Auburn, the Defending league champion, will begin league play at home on Wednesday, December 28th vs. the Florida Gators.



Auburn’s game vs. the Gators, a team coached by former Auburn Assistant Coach Todd Golden who is in his first season at Florida, is scheduled for a 6 pm CST start with coverage on ESPN2.

Coach Bruce Pearl‘s team will play its first league road game on Jan. 4th at Georgia. Tipoff is set for 5:30 pm CST with coverage on the SEC Network.

The following Saturday, on January 7th, potentially one of the top matchups of the season will be played at Neville Arena as Arkansas visits for a 7:30 pm start. That game will be televised on the SEC Network.

On January 10th the Tigers will travel to Ole Miss for an 8 pm start. The game will be televised on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

On the 14th the Tigers will play at Neville Arena vs. Mississippi State with tipoff set for 7:30 pm on the SEC Network.

On January 18th Auburn will be in Baton Rouge to face LSU. Television coverage will start at 6 pm on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

On January 21st Auburn will be at South Carolina for a Saturday contest starting at 2:30 pm with coverage on the SECNetwork.

On January 25th the Texas A&M Aggies will play at Auburn with an 8 pm start that will be on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

In February the Tigers will play a rematch vs. Georgia on the 1st at Neville Arena with tipoff set for 6 pm that will have coverage on the SEC Network.

Other home games that month are scheduled for the 11th vs. Alabama (1 pm ESPN or ESPN2), the 14th vs. Missouri (6 pm ESPN2 or ESPNU) and the 22nd vs. Ole Miss (8 pm SEC Network).

The February road games are scheduled for the 4th at Tennessee (1 pm ESPN or ESPN2), the 7th at Texas A&M (6 pm ESPN or ESPN2), the 18th at Vanderbilt (7:30 pm SEC Network) and the 25th vs. the Kentucky Wildcats at 3 pm on CBS.

Pearl’s team starts its March schedule on the 1st at Alabama followed by a home game three days later vs. Tennessee prior to heading to Nashville for the SEC Tournament scheduled March 8-12. The game at Tuscaloosa is set for a 6 pm start on either ESPN2 or ESNPU. Tipoff for the regular season finale vs. the Vols will be at either 11 am, 1 pm or 3 pm at Neville Arena with coverage on either ESPN or ESPN2.

Auburn won the regular season title in 2021-22 with a 15-3 mark and finished its schedule with a 28-6 record.

Pearl said he really likes the depth on his 2022-23 roster, something that showed up during the Tigers’ three exhibition games in August while playing in Israel.

“I would imagine we will be mixing them up again,” Pearl said of the playing rotations. “I just don’t think there is going to be that much separation–I really don’t. I think we have two really good centers, two really good big guards, two really good wings, two really good scoring guards and two really good point guards. I see us playing 10.”

The Tigers will open the season with a home contest November 7th vs. George Mason. Five days earlier Auburn will play an exhibition game vs. UAH at Neville Arena.

Pearl’s team will play home games on November 11th vs. South Florida and on the 15th vs. Winthrop. Also in November the Tigers will be at home on the 18th to play Texas Southern.

The Tigers will head to Mexico for games on the 22nd and 23rd at the Cancun Challenge. They will play Bradley in the opener and face either Northwestern or Liberty the following day.

The Tigers will return to Neville Arena to play Saint Louis on the 27th.

The December schedule starts with a home game on the 2nd vs. Colgate followed by a trip to Atlanta to play Memphis in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event at State Farm Arena where the Tigers defeated Nebraska last year.

Auburn will be at home on the 14th to take on Georgia State.

The Tigers close their pre-Christmas schedule with a game at Southern Cal on the 18th and three days later they will take on the Washington Huskies in Seattle.

Auburn’s final non-conference game will be in Morgantown where they will match up against West Virginia as a pair of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on January 28th.

Auburn Men’s Basketball SEC Television Schedule (All Times Central)

December 28 – Florida on ESPN2 at 6 pm

January 4 – at Georgia on SEC Network at 5:30 pm

January 7 – Arkansas on SEC Network at 7:30 pm

January 10 – at Ole Miss on ESPN2/ESPNU at 8 pm

January 14 – Mississippi State on SEC Network at 7:30 pm

January 18 – at LSU on ESPN2/ESPNU at 6 pm

January 21 – at South Carolina on SEC Network at 2:30 pm

January 25 – Texas A&M on ESPN2/ESPNU at 8 pm

February 1 – Georgia on SEC Network at 6 pm

February 4 – at Tennessee on ESPN/ESPN2 at 1 pm

February 7 – at Texas A&M on ESPN/ESPN2 at 6 pm

February 11 – Alabama on ESPN/ESPN2 at 1 pm

February 14 – Missouri on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU at 6 pm

February 18 – at Vanderbilt on SEC Network at 7:30 pm

February 22 – Ole Miss on SEC Network at 8 pm

February 25 – at Kentucky on CBS at 3 pm

March 1 – at Alabama on ESPN2/ESPNU at 6 pm

March 4 – Tennessee on ESPN/ESPN2 at 11 am or 1 pm or 3 pm

