Tip Times Announced for Illini Women’s Basketball

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Tip times for all home Illinois Women’s basketball games have been set following the recent Big Ten Conference TV schedule. Start times are set for all but one road game as well. The most up-to-date Illinois Women’s basketball schedule including opponents, times and TV/streams can be found HERE.

Outside of games picked up by TV, Field Trip Day and the Illini’s game over break on Dec. 21, Illinois will continue with a 2 pm CT weekend tip off and 7 pm week night start.

The first Illinois Women’s basketball exhibition game since 2016-17 will kick off the Illini’s home slate on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 pm From there, Illinois will play the first five games of the regular season inside State Farm Center beginning with a Wednesday (Nov. 9, 7 pm) and Sunday (Nov. 13, 2 pm) combination. The Orange and Blue’s Nov. 16 Tilt against McNeese State will tip off at 11 am for the annual Field Trip Day that will feature free admission for all fans. That home stretch will end with a Saturday (Nov. 19, 2 pm) and Monday (Nov. 21, 7 pm) slate.

After hitting the road for the Daytona Beach Invite, ACC/Big Ten Challenge and Big Ten opener at Indiana, Illinois will return home for a Dec. 7, 7 pm Tilt against Rutgers before hitting the road for two more weeks.

Illinois Returns home to host Florida Atlantic during the holiday break on Dec. 21 with a 12 pm start time.

TV designated game times begin with Big Ten preseason favorite Iowa on New Year’s Day at 2 pm, followed by Northwestern on Jan. 5 at 8 p.m

Following nearly two weeks on the road, Illinois will return home to host Indiana on Jan. 18 with a 7 pm start time before closing the week on the road at Northwestern – a TBA tip time.

Illinois Women’s basketball will host its first combination of home matches in the midweek and weekend after that on Jan. 26 (Purdue) and Jan. 29 (Michigan State), with 7 pm and 5 pm tips, respectively.

The Illini will host three more home games in February with the first coming on Feb. 5 against Minnesota, which is slated for a 2 pm tip. It’s Feb. 19, Illinois will host Penn State for a 2 pm tilt before closing the home schedule with a 7 pm tip against Nebraska on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The most up-to-date Illinois Women’s basketball schedule including opponents, times and TV/streams can be found HERE.