Tip from former Husker helped Nebraska land a top-15 volleyball Recruit

The first recruiting tip Christina Hudson gave to Nebraska volleyball Coach John Cook was a good one.

Most people know Hudson by her maiden name of Christina Houghtelling, the beloved three-sport athlete from small-town Cambridge who went on to be the college volleyball national player of the year in 2005 at Nebraska.

Now she lives in the Denver suburb of Firestone, Colorado. She gives small group and individual lessons at a volleyball club in the area.

And that’s how Hudson met Andi Jackson, a high school volleyball player so talented that Hudson just had to tell Cook.

“I didn’t run across anybody quite like Andi,” Hudson said.

Jackson is a 6-foot-3 middle blocker from Brighton, Colorado, a city of about 40,000. She wasn’t well known to a lot of college coaches when Hudson started working with her, which gave Nebraska a head start.

People are also reading…

Jackson has kept improving over the past two years. She wasn’t in the PrepVolleyball.com recruiting rankings last spring, but Jackson is now the No. 13 overall recruit.

Signing day for college volleyball is Wednesday, and Jackson is part of a five-player recruiting class that Nebraska is expected to unveil. The group is considered the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

Jackson started working with Hudson a few years ago — it took one session for Hudson to reach out to Cook.

“She wanted to go somewhere warm (for college),” Hudson said. “I just kind of picked her brain because I knew she was going to be a big-time player. Her No. 1 school was Texas, and she had a couple of other schools. I said, ‘OK, just with your permission I’d love to pass your information on to Coach Cook.’ Both her and her mom were like, ‘Yes, absolutely.’ Nebraska wasn’t on their radar.”

Jackson is fast, both in how she moves from side to side and in her arm swing.

“She’s one of the most athletic girls I’ve seen,” Hudson said. “She’s long, lean, strong. She learns well. She’s kind. I feel like she’s a Husker.”

Cook watched some video of Jackson and agreed.

“He was like, ‘Yeah, she needs to be a Husker.’ They’re just excited,” Hudson said. “She’s just an athlete. You can just see her quickness. And her jump touch already is at least (10 feet, 5 inches). She just has this smoothness in the middle. I just have no doubt with some specific training at Nebraska she’s going to have a really good career.”

In July 2021, Jackson attended Nebraska’s Dream Team camp, and soon after that she committed. She was also considering Baylor and USC.

Jackson wasn’t one of the highly ranked recruits at that camp but stood out with her speed while blocking and hitting.

“Once they started developing a relationship with Coach Cook and came to see the facilities, they just fell in love with Nebraska,” Hudson said. “They went to other schools to visit the campus and stuff, and just didn’t get quite the feeling they did at Nebraska. That was pretty cool to be a part of behind the scenes.”

Getting an offer from Nebraska probably gave Jackson’s recruiting ranking a boost. But being selected for the United States junior national team is all about how you can help the team. After the tryout this summer, Jackson was selected for the 13-player US roster for the Pan American Cup. And then she excelled in the tournament, finishing third on the team in points.

And the Huskers, with the help of Hudson, knew of Jackson’s potential early.

“She wasn’t an underdog, because she’s really good,” Hudson said. “But she’s played for a smaller club (the Diff Volleyball Club). You don’t get as much exposure. I’d be surprised if some schools weren’t like ‘Man, what did we miss out on?’ It all just worked out so well. God’s timing, and everything. And I think her family feels the same way. Our path crossed at the right time. That’s what they needed, and that’s what I needed and I could help someone in a different way than I’m normally able to. I think it was really cool how it all fell into place, and I’m excited to follow her career.”

Jackson plans to graduate from high school early and join the Huskers for spring practice. Hudson thinks Jackson will fit right in with Cook and the Husker program.

“It seems like a Nebraska small-town girl, honestly,” she said. “Just very humble, and crazy athletic. She has no idea how good she can be. And Coach Cook is like, ‘Yeah, sounds like someone else I know.’”