Seeing Bennett perform on the field is a treat. Hearing Bennett utter a few words about football further fortifies the understanding of how much he loves the game as he moves beyond the scholastic level. They strive for excellence every day.

“His leadership is something we really were thankful for,” Glens Falls Coach Pat Lilac said. “Cole has a great Personality and sets a great example with his work ethic and commitment. Our weight room turnout was as good as we’ve had in a long time and it is a direct result of him.”

Bennett started on both the offensive and defensive lines as a sophomore, junior and senior for the Indians. The 6-foot-5 senior is a commanding presence on the gridiron and although he is an outstanding Offensive tackle, Bennett’s future at the next level will be as a defensive lineman.

“I just wanted to perform for my team and get us as far as we could go,” Bennett said. “Every game, I put it all out there. I knew I was going to get double-teamed, and triple-teamed sometimes, but in order for us to win I had to perform no matter what. I did what I could do and was pretty successful at it.”

The Section II Class B coaches were certainly impressed with Bennett’s play. He earned Defensive Player of the Year honors all three seasons he played, including sharing the award as a senior with Ravena’s Mike McCullen.

“I like hitting people,” Bennett said.

Bennett also showed he was willing to put in the work necessary to improve. He not only got stronger through weight training, the senior enhanced his speed and flexibility in 2022.





“He worked really hard on his explosion and his flexibility. He has good bend in his knees and ankles, and is really good with his hands,” Lilac said. “His quickness improved and his ability to beat people at the snap and read plays improved. He got really good at it.”

“My dad always told me that speed kills, no matter what. You can only block someone as long as they are in front of you,” Bennett said. “I tried to get as fast as I can.”

Bennett made sure opponents understood big No, 66 was someone to contend with. Even with all the extra attention he received, the senior produced 74 tackles and six sacks in nine games. Glens Falls entered Sectional play as the No. 1 seed in 2021 and 2022, but suffered stunning semifinal upsets at home against Ravena (35-28 in 2021) and Lansingburgh (41-40 in overtime).

“People judge you on whether or not you win. I wouldn’t have traded being on any of these three teams for anything in the world,” said Bennett, who has received recruiting interest from Navy, Cornell, Central Connecticut and the University at Albany. “Even if I didn’t win, I’ve made some of the best friends I’ll ever have and it was great to spend time with them every day.”