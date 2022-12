Last fall, Berschwinger wondered if his playing career was over after he required emergency surgery when he had six inches of his colon removed. Less than a month later, fears turned from an Athletic career he thought might have ended to gearing up to return for the Dutchmen. He went on to play basketball and then went to work on bulking up for his senior football season.

Berschinger, who is headed to play at the University at Albany on a full scholarship, delivered a superlative senior season at outside linebacker, tight end and punter.

“Sitting in the hospital bed, if you had told me I would be playing at UAlbany, I would have told you you were crazy,” Berschwinger said. “It is ridiculous. I am so thankful.”

“It’s unbelievable, isn’t it?,” Guilderland Coach Dan Penna said. “I was genuinely not expecting him to play football at least for that season, let alone play again. We didn’t know. For him to be back at the end of last season, put in the work he did and then produce as standout of a season as he did was really remarkable.”

As a junior, Berschwinger weighed 200 pounds prior to surgery. He dropped down to 180 and got his weight back up to 210 during the winter. They worked in the summer and added 20 pounds of muscle. The work on the field proved exemplary as Berschwinger registered 64 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions – the second of which was returned 84 yards for a touchdown against Troy. The senior was named as the Section II Class AA Defensive Player of the Year.

Berschwinger competed for the South in the Exceptional Seniors game at Hudson Valley Community College, earning Defensive Player of the Game honors as he returned an interception for a touchdown.

“I am proud of the hard work put in during the offseason. I knew I was up for a big year,” Berschwinger said. “It was unfortunate we didn’t make the playoffs, but I went out with a bang in the all-star game. I was very excited to play in the game.”

“To be in an all-star game and be able to influence it as much as he did really showed the level he can play at,” Penna said. “He really committed to everything he did from open gyms, weight training and workouts on his own in addition to what the team was doing. All around, he took every opportunity to make the most of his senior year.”