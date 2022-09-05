Times of Trenton girls soccer preview, 2022: prep schools look set to dominate

When you take a look at the list of NJISAA Prep A girls soccer titles over the last two decades, there is one name that dominates the list.

Pennington.

The Red Hawks have been omnipresent at the top of the prep ranks, but the 2021 campaign was one that ended with another name on the trophy.

Hun.

The Raiders, who beat Pennington 1-0 in the regular season last year, pulled off a stunning 4-3 win in overtime to win their first Prep A title since 2014.

And now, Pennington wants his crown back.

Badly.

The Red Hawks are loaded, and have Division 1 Talent back all over the pitch. Seniors Ava Brass (MF, Rutgers) and Reagan Amberson (CB, UT San Antonio) will provide the leadership for Pennington and the spine. But there are also some very talented players coming into the program, and that should help.

“Every year, we go into the season wanting to win the Mercer County Tournament, the Prep A title, and the Route 31 competition with Hopewell Valley,” Amberson said. “We did achieve the MCT and Route 31 tournament, but we did fall short in states. I think the team is using that as motivation.

“All of our training sessions are much more intense than last year. We have a really good group of girls that came in as freshman, and another from Germany that will play a crucial role for us. We just have to capitalize on every session we have so that we can win those things. I think we look very good so far, and we are not harping on last year’s loss.”

Pennington’s Reagan Amberson chases a loose ball as Hun Girls Soccer defeats Pennington 4-3 in OT to win the Prep A ChampionshipLarry Murphy | For NJ Advance Media

I is going to be up top where the Red Hawks should soar above all others in the area: junior Hailey Adamsky will provide the pace to run behind Defenders and open up space for junior Morgan Kotch, who is the leading returning goal scorer in the area . Kotch burst onto the scene in 2021 with 28 goals (five hat tricks, seven multi-goal games), and that number might be closer to 40 than 30 in 2022. With so many starters back for the Red Hawks, Kotch is excited to kick off the new campaign Wednesday night under the lights at Tom Liwosz Field against Archbishop Ryan.

“I think this year we have a really good team,” Kotch said. “I think we have a really good chance of winning states and the MCT. It is definitely going to be even more important to us, because we should have won last year and we didn’t.

“Coming off last year, we know what we have to do. We all came in very fit and ready to work, even the freshman. We have a good group, and that is going to help a lot. For me, I am just worried about the team. Obviously, I want to perform well: but it is all about the team.”

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

South Hunterdon’s Eve Durkee-Neumann controls the ball as Voorhees Girls Soccer defeats South Hunterdon 3-0 in the Central West A on 11/18/2020Larry Murphy | For the Times of Trenton

Charlotte Burke, AM, Northern Burlington, Jr.: she can play up top or in the 10, and Burke will be a key player for the Greyhounds in 2022. She had seven goals last season, and should make a big jump.

Eve Durkee-Neumann, F, South Hunterdon, Sr.: she scored 26 goals last year for the Eagles, and will try to help the Squad rise up the Skyland Mountain standings. Expect 30+ goals in 2022.

Charlotte Garcia, F, Hightstown, Jr.: one of the top CVC scorers back in the fold, Garcia had 15 goals for the Rams last year. If she can get up into the 20s, it could be a big season for Hightstown.

Adriana Ryder, MF/F, Steinert, Sr.: along with twin Julianna, Adriana will be the one to power the Spartans in 2022. She had 14 goals and nine assists, and expect those numbers to jump.

Casey Serxner, MF, Princeton, Jr.: she had a big 2021 campaign as the main supplier to Lis (23 assists). But Serxner also scored 15 goals, and looks poised to increase that total into the 20s.

Casey Serxner (9) of Princeton controls the ball against Maria Funciello (25) of Wayne Valley during the girls soccer NJSIAA group 3 final at Kean University on 11/21/21.Tom Horak | For NJ Advance Media

FIVE TEAMS TO WATCH

Hun’s (13) Riley Hayes scores the winning goal in OT as Hun Girls Soccer defeats Pennington 4-3 in OT to win the Prep A ChampionshipLarry Murphy | For NJ Advance Media

Hun: the Defending Prep A Champions knocked off Pennington twice last year. The Raiders won the regular season contest 1-0, then picked up a wild 4-3 win in overtime to win the A crown for the first time since 2014. Can they replicate the feat in 2022, and maybe add a MCT title?

Northern Burlington: the Greyhounds were a middle of the pack BCSL team in 2021 with a young squad. Can Northern move up the Liberty Division standings, and possibly be in the hunt for a Sectional crown?

Pennington: there is no other way to say it, the Red Hawks are on a Revenge tour and want all their trophies back. Yes, they won the MCT title and want to repeat, but they really want that Prep A crown back where it belongs.

Princeton: Defending CJ 4 Champions and state runner-up lost Sophia Lis, and that means 38 goals. But the Little Tigers still have a lot of talent, and it will be interesting to see what they can do in 2022.

Steinert: probably the class of the CVC heading into the season, and maybe the line hope to break the prep dominance on the Mercer County Tournament title.

Pennington’s (11) Hailey Adamsky gets congratulated by teammates after scoring in the 1st half vs. Hun. Hun Girls Soccer defeats Pennington 4-3 in OT to win the Prep A ChampionshipLarry Murphy | For NJ Advance Media

DATES TO KEEP

Thursday, Sept. 8: opening day for NJSIAA schools

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Mercer County Tournament semifinals

Thursday, Oct. 20: Mercer County Tournament final (Early prediction, Pennington over Hun)

Wednesday, Oct. 26: NJSIAA Sectional first round

Wednesday, Nov. 2: Prep A final

