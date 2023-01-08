‘Time Will Tell’: Being at the Top Pushed ‘Golf Brand’ Tiger Woods in a Difficult Situation, Said Greg Norman in an Interview Once

The phase of 2009-2010 was not Glorious for the former number-one, Tiger Woods. He lost on many levels in his personal and professional life. His 2009 single-car accident led to the evaluation of his alleged scandal in the media. After that, Woods saw a downfall in his career and personal life like never before, including his marriage. His wife, Elin Nordegren, chose to end their marriage which eventually led to their separation in 2010.

Not once, but many times, Tiger Woods, the ‘golf brand,’ received scrutiny from people for his deeds. And one of them was the LIV CEO, Greg Norman. We have been aware of their bitter relationship since LIV came into the picture. Woods demanded Norman’s removal as the CEO and denied the Retired golfer’s offer to join LIV.

However, Norman and Woods have been against each other for years. He was the one who foresaw what life had in store for the GOAT golfer after the revelation of his alleged scandal in 2009.

What life had to offer to Tiger Woods?

The ‘Great White Shark Enterprises‘ owner reached great heights in 2010. Norman was thrilled and attended an interview where he talked about his success and how he made his brand. When you are in the market, taking note of different brands is obvious. And by that time, Tiger Woods was a Massive brand until the 2009 Revelation post his car accident. It changed everything. They lost many endorsement deals due to his alleged scandal. They went through huge losses.

Greg Norman took note of it and made shocking statements regarding the fall of the brand ‘Tiger Woods.’ According to him, Woods saw the biggest fall ever. However, he was returning to the game, but things were not the same. Norman said that the former number one golfer had put himself in a challenging position, due to which fans will scrutinize him once he returns.

But only time will tell if people will accept him back or not. However, referring to coming out of the difficult position, the LIV Chief said, “You can come back out of it, but it depends on the residual amount of feeling from what has gone before. Time will tell, but he has got to perform.”

Norman also said that being the number one golfer took work. Because when someone attains that position, people will always expect great things from the person. However, they sympathized with Woods and understood where he stood.

According to him, when someone reaches great heights, there will always be people who will pull them. Negativity will be part and parcel of the job. “There will be some negativity, there was before – when you are at the top of the heap in golf, there will always be people pulling against you,” said Norman.

Who are the sponsors that dropped Woods?

After he entered the dark phase at the end of 2009, it continued until 2010. As a result, Woods lost $34 million. Gatorade was one of the first brands to cut ties with the golfer. AT&T and Accenture followed the same path, and they canceled all deals.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 16: Tiger Woods of the United States stands on the 13th hole during the final round of the Genesis Invitational on February 16, 2020 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Even Gillette dropped Woods after his personal life was in chaos. It was resulting in affecting his ability to compete in major tournaments. Later, TAG Heuer also dropped him without specifying the reason.

Did Woods deserve this loss? Let us know your views.

