Time to add a couple of Rookie big men

Week 9 of the Fantasy basketball season is upon us, and, like every Monday, I’ll break down several players who are less than 50% of Yahoo Fantasy basketball leagues.

But before we get to this week’s waiver pickups, here are the games played by each team in Week 9.

Four games: 11 teams (Cavaliers, Celtics, Clippers, Heat, Mavericks, Pacers, Thunder, Timberwolves, Trail Blazers, Warriors and Wizards)

Three games: 18 teams (Bulls, Bucks, Grizzlies, Hawks, Hornets, Jazz, Kings, Knicks, Lakers, Magic, Nets, Nuggets, Pelicans, Pistons, Raptors, Rockets, Spurs and Suns)

Two games: One team (76ers)

Okay, now that you know when teams play and when it might be best to utilize them, let’s get to the pickups.

Priority Adds:

Kyle Anderson – SF/PF, Minnesota Timberwolves (43% rostered)

Fantasy Managers in shallow Leagues are moving in Slow-Mo to grab Kyle Anderson off waivers. Let’s change that asap. Not only is he the starting power forward for the Timberwolves until mid-January, but he’s also been great for points and H2H leagues. He dropped a career-high 12 assists along with 15 points and seven assists two games ago and followed that up with a 14/7/6 performance on Saturday.

He’s currently 125th in per-game value and is averaging 10.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals with 1.2 blocks and 50/40/90 shooting splits in five games without Towns in the lineup this season. Oh, and the Timberwolves play four games in Week 9.

Advice: Add in all Leagues

Walker Kessler – PF/C, Utah Jazz (45% rostered)

His roster has gone up by 11% since last week, and he’s now averaging 8.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game over his previous four games. His Fantasy appeal is growing by the day because he’s finally earning consistent minutes, playing at least 20 in seven of his last 10 games.

He won’t be a huge bucket-getter, but if he keeps getting 20 minutes a night, he’ll be a cheap double-double with the upside of two or more blocks. And blocks are scarce on waivers, so make sure he’s not available right now.

Advice: Add in all Leagues

Jalen Duren – PF/C, Detroit Pistons (38% rostered)

Man, this Rookie class is deep. I haven’t discussed Jalen Duren much this season because he’s been fighting for significant minutes in a crowded Detroit frontcourt, but all signs are pointing up for him now.

He’s started the past two games for the Pistons, registered a double-double in two of his past three contests, and grabbed at least 12 boards in three straight games. Just look at his activity on the glass here:

Duren is the better defender and rebounder than his Counterparts (Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley), and perhaps Pistons head Coach Dwayne Casey has finally come to grips with the “analytics.”

Like Walker Kessler, Duren is a cheap double-double threat, but his upside is in grabbing a high volume of rebounds with a sprinkle of stocks. If his minutes stay in the mid-to-high 20s, he’ll be a solid big man for shallow and deep leagues as long as he’s a fixture in the Pistons’ rotation.

Advice: Stream in all Leagues for Week 9

Mid-tier adds:

Larry Nance Jr. – PF/C, New Orleans Pelicans (42% rostered)

I’d list Nance Jr. as a priority add if it weren’t for the news that Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones are planning to make their return to the court during the Pelicans’ three-game road trip. Nance was 9th in per-game value in Week 8 after putting up 12.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 threes, 2.7 steals and 1.7 blocks in three games last week.

He’s swiped four steals in each of the last two games, rebounds well and doesn’t turn the ball over much. He’s a perfect fill-in player for anyone needing stocks, rebounds, and a high field-goal percentage.

The Pelicans play three games in Week 9, and Nance will continue to be worth streaming while Ingram and Jones are out.

Advice: Stream for Week 9 or until Brandon Ingram Returns

Marcus Morris Sr. – PF/C, Los Angeles Clippers (47% rostered)

The Clippers play four games in Week 9, so Morris has an opportunity to be useful for anyone seeking points, threes and rebounds. The Clippers’ rotation is all over the place because of injuries and load management, but Morris remains productive.

He’s playing 30+ minutes per night and is averaging 13.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 Threes this season, ranking 104 in per-game value through Week 8. Keep in mind; there’s always a chance Kawhi Leonard or Paul George will sit (Clippers have a Wed/Thurs B2B), so he could see an uptick in usage whenever that occurs.

Advice: Add in 12-team points and H2H Leagues

Short-term but worth a look:

Caris LeVert – SG/SF, Cleveland Cavaliers (47% rostered)

LeVert could be a solid one-day streaming option versus San Antonio on Monday because Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable with right leg soreness. Mitchell missed the previous two contests, and LeVert flourished in his absence, scoring at least 20 points with four rebounds and four assists with two Threes in both games. In four games without Mitchell in the lineup this season, LeVert is averaging 18.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.0 threes with 46/36/100 shooting splits.

He won’t do much for stocks, but if Mitchell misses another game, he’ll be a good source of scoring, rebounds and assists. Just be mindful that he could shoot 40% to make it happen.

Advice: Stream in 10-12 team points and H2H Leagues if Mitchell is ruled out for Monday.

Jordan Goodwin – PG Washington Wizards (31% rostered)

Bradley Beal remains out (hamstring), and Jordan Goodwin has recently been the most consistent guard for the Wizards. And looking into the advanced data, Goodwin has been a special type of defender this season.

That’s pretty special to be on a list with De’Anthony Meltonand Dennis Smith Jr. has been a Menace (when active) this year. But Goodwin’s been a legitimate fill-in for Fantasy Managers whenever he gets playing time.

Goodwin is averaging 10.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.6 Threes and 2.1 steals in nine games without Beal in the lineup this season. But over the past two contests, when playing over 30 minutes, Goodwin is averaging 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Similar to Caris LeVert, Goodwin could be a solid short-term stream for Fantasy managers. Bradley Beal is out, and Monte Morris (groin) is questionable for Monday, so another big night could be in store for Goodwin. The Wizards play four games, so he could be worth holding onto beyond Monday.

Advice: Stream in 12-team leagues.

AJ Griffin – SG/SF, Atlanta Hawks (25% rostered)

Straight off an amazing game-winner versus the Chicago Bulls, AJ Griffin’s stock is rising. He’s been primarily a source of points and steals in De’Andre Hunter’s absence, which should continue in Week 9.

Hunter is not expected back quite yet, and Griffin is averaging 14.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2.1 threes in five games without Hunter this season. Dejounte Murray’s ankle injury extended his Foothold in the Hawks rotation long enough to continue holding in Deeper leagues.

Advice: Stream in 12-team H2H Leagues

Watch list:

Markelle Fultz – PG/SG, Orlando Magic (40% rostered)

Fultz should be added in Deeper Leagues already, but for those debating picking him up in shallow leagues, he’s a good source of assists and stocks. The Magic play the Hawks and Celtics twice in Week 9, so it might be best to pick him up ahead of Week 10.

Andrew Nembhard – PG/SG – Indiana Pacers (37% rostered)

I’d still hold Nembhard because he’s averaging 30+ minutes for the Pacers in the past 10 games. He may not deliver a 31-point, eight-rebound, 13-assist performance like in Week 8, but he did dish out seven assists in his last game, along with registering at least one steal in six straight games. He’s hit game-winners and been praised by Pacers HC Rick Carlisle. Keep him on 12-team rosters.

Others to consider:

Deni Avdija – SF/PF, Washington Wizards (28%)

Jonathan Kuminga – PF/C, Golden State Warriors (16%)

Kevon Looney – C, Golden State Warriors (26%)

Quentin Grimes – SG/SF, New York Knicks (12%)

Joe Harris – SG/SF, Brooklyn Nets (20%)

Seth Curry – PG/SG, Brooklyn Nets (22%)

Jalen Williams -SG/SF, Oklahoma City Thunder (18%)

Patrick Williams – PF, Chicago Bulls (26%)