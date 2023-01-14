‘Time of Change’: As the New PAC Member Working With Rory McIlroy and Others, Adam Scott Shuts Down Rumors of Him Joining LIV Golf With a Powerful Statement
LIV Golf has been on the hunt to recruit all Talented players from the PGA Tour for their lucrative money deals. A huge shift of players was observed after Legends like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson started promoting the Saudi league. However, Adam Scott has proven to be a PGA Tour Loyalist despite various Rumors about his association with LIV.
Adam Scott bashes LIV Golf Rumors with a major step involving the PGA Tour
Australian professional, Adam Scott, has been in the news ever since Rumors about him joining LIV Golf took to the world. The golf star has a long history on the PGA Tour. And his recent inside the PGA Tour is living proof of his loyalty towards the tour.
According to Golf Monthly, Adam Scott is joining the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council. The former Masters Champion recently confirmed the news and closed all doors towards LIV Golf. The 16-player committee on the PGA Tour responsible for advice and consultation with the PGA Tour Policy Board and Commissioner Jay Monahan now includes Scott as its newest member.
Scott stands as one of the most experienced members on the tour. He began his journey on the PGA Tour in 2003 and has secured 14 titles including the 2012 Masters. They also won the 2004 Players Championship along with various WGCs and Tour Championship trophies.
Joining players like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahmand Max HomaScott talked about how the PGA Tour plans to move forward. “I’m more interested in what the Tour is planning on doing with the Tour than how we’re fighting a lawsuit. I couldn’t care less about that, to be honest,” they said.
“It’s an important time for the Tour to kind of map out the next decade and beyond…it’s just a time of change. And, yeah, big decisions are going to be made and they need to be the right ones,” they added. The Tour is hoping that having Scott on the team will be helpful for them in decision-making and execution. Moreover, Scott is also equally excited to prove worthy of his position in the PGA Tour’s PAC.
