Time for more than moral victories

To be fair there was a lot to like about the Patriots effort at Lambeau. It was heartening to see some of the organization’s fighting DNA still exists, and regardless of available personnel they had every opportunity to come away with a win.

Zappe didn’t do anything special, completing 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown, but he didn’t do anything to hurt his team’s chances either. Considering the circumstances, that should be viewed as a huge plus on the kid’s ledger. He was prepared and entered in the most difficult circumstances imaginable, and three quarters later his team had the ball about 15 yards away from a potential game-winning field goal.

Again, though, at some point these moral victories need to turn into actual ones.

Truth be told the Patriots should have won the game. It would be one thing if Zappe’s inexperience led to multiple turnovers and prevented the team from competing. The coaches protected him to be sure, but he wasn’t Reckless with the ball and never came close to costing his team a chance to win.

At the same time the Packers were lifeless for the entire first half, especially Rodgers, who told reporters after the game that his pick-six to Jones was so poorly thrown that the corner almost overran it. And when Rookie Romeo Doubs failed to hold onto an easy touchdown catch in the end zone in the waning minutes, the Patriots were playing with house money in OT.

And still they couldn’t finish. The running game that carried them throughout the game netted just 5 yards on the first two plays starting from the Patriots 49. On third-and-5, Zappe was almost intercepted, leading Belichick to punt it away on fourth-and-5.

It was the right call, especially after netting nothing on second and third down. Making Rodgers earn it was a wise course of action, but Belichick was let down by his defense, which had no answers for the Packers offense in the second half. It didn’t have to be a foregone conclusion that Green Bay would win after Jake Bailey’s punt, but it felt that way.