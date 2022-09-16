Time, channel, stream online, player info: Michigan football vs. UConn

Well. 4 Michigan football (1-0) plays unranked Connecticut (1-2) on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Huskies had a cataclysmic start to the 2022 season, losing starting QB Ta’Quan Roberson — the Penn State transfer — in Week 0 in the loss to Utah State. Since, multiple other players have gone down, including running back Brian Brewton.

For the Wolverines, fans will get another chance to see what new starting quarterback JJ McCarthy brings to the table before the corn and blue move on to Big Ten play next week. There are some injury questions, with players that could probably go if necessary, but may be held out due to the opponent.

The maize and blue are heavy favorites in this one. Here’s when you should tune in to see the game and more:

Date, time, channel, streaming information



Date, time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Time: noon EDT

TV, streaming

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here), WatchESPN

Radio

City Station Alpena (WZTK) 105.7 FM Ann Arbor (WTKA) 1050 AM Battle Creek (WBXX) 104.9 FM Benton Harbor (WSJM) 94.9 FM Benton Harbor (WSJM) 1400 A.M Benton Harbor (W240CZ) 95.7 FM Cadillac (WKAD) 93.7 FM Caro/Cass City (WIDL) 92.1 FM Detroit (WWJ) 950 A.M Detroit (WXYT) 97.1 FM Detroit (WOMC) 104.3 FM Escanaba (WDBC) 680 A.M Flint (WTRX) 1330 AM Grand Rapids (WOOD) 1300 A.M Grand Rapids (WOOD) 106.9 FM Grayling (WQON) 100.3 FM Jackson (WKHM) 970 A.M Jackson (W268CA) 101.5 FM Kalamazoo/Battle Creek (WZUU) 92.5 FM Lansing (WQTX) 92.1 FM Ludington (WKZC) 94.9 FM Muskegon (WOOD) 106.9 FM Newberry (WNBY) 1450 AM Oscoda (WWTH) 100.7 FM Cheat Key (WMBN) 1340 AM Cheat key (W284DG) 104.7 FM Port Huron (WHLS) 1450 AM Rogers City (WHAK) 99.9 FM Saginaw (WSGW) 790 A.M Saginaw (WSGW) 100.5 FM St. Clair (W288BT) 105.5 FM Sturgis (WBET) 1230 AM Sturgis (W259CR) 99.7 FM Toledo, Ohio (WMIM) 98.3 FM Traverse City (WJML) 1110 A.M Traverse City (WJNL) 1210 A.M Traverse City (W266CS) 101.1 FM

UConn at Michigan injury report



UConn:

QB Ta’Quan Roberson – out (for year) RB Brian Brewton – out (for year) WR Keelan Marion – out (for year)

Michigan

RB Donovan Edwards – questionable OL Karsen Barnhart – probable LB Nikhai Hill-Green – probable EDGE Taylor Upshaw – questionable

Players to watch



UConn:

QB Zion Turner RB Nathan Carter WR Aaron Turner LT Valentin Senn DT Jelani Stafford DE Brandon Bouyer-Randle LB Jackson Mitchell S Durante Jones CB Kaleb Anthony

Michigan

QB JJ McCarthy RB CJ Stokes WR Cornelius Johnson WR Andrel Anthony WR Roman Wilson DT Kris Jenkins DE Mike Morris LB Junior Colson S Makari Paige

Stat leaders



Michigan stat leaders

JJ McCarthy QB 15-for-16, 259 yds 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 1 Rush TD Roman Wilson WR 3 rec., 107 yards rec 2 TDs, 1 Rush TD Blake Corum RB 22 car., 164 yds 2 TDs Junior Colson LB 12 tackles DJ Turner DB 4 tackles 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD

UConn stat leaders