Time, channel, stream online, player info: Michigan football vs. UConn
Well. 4 Michigan football (1-0) plays unranked Connecticut (1-2) on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Huskies had a cataclysmic start to the 2022 season, losing starting QB Ta’Quan Roberson — the Penn State transfer — in Week 0 in the loss to Utah State. Since, multiple other players have gone down, including running back Brian Brewton.
For the Wolverines, fans will get another chance to see what new starting quarterback JJ McCarthy brings to the table before the corn and blue move on to Big Ten play next week. There are some injury questions, with players that could probably go if necessary, but may be held out due to the opponent.
The maize and blue are heavy favorites in this one. Here’s when you should tune in to see the game and more:
Date, time, channel, streaming information
Date, time
Date: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022
Time: noon EDT
TV, streaming
TV Channel: ABC
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here), WatchESPN
Radio
|City
|Station
|Alpena (WZTK)
|105.7 FM
|Ann Arbor (WTKA)
|1050 AM
|Battle Creek (WBXX)
|104.9 FM
|Benton Harbor (WSJM)
|94.9 FM
|Benton Harbor (WSJM)
|1400 A.M
|Benton Harbor (W240CZ)
|95.7 FM
|Cadillac (WKAD)
|93.7 FM
|Caro/Cass City (WIDL)
|92.1 FM
|Detroit (WWJ)
|950 A.M
|Detroit (WXYT)
|97.1 FM
|Detroit (WOMC)
|104.3 FM
|Escanaba (WDBC)
|680 A.M
|Flint (WTRX)
|1330 AM
|Grand Rapids (WOOD)
|1300 A.M
|Grand Rapids (WOOD)
|106.9 FM
|Grayling (WQON)
|100.3 FM
|Jackson (WKHM)
|970 A.M
|Jackson (W268CA)
|101.5 FM
|Kalamazoo/Battle Creek (WZUU)
|92.5 FM
|Lansing (WQTX)
|92.1 FM
|Ludington (WKZC)
|94.9 FM
|Muskegon (WOOD)
|106.9 FM
|Newberry (WNBY)
|1450 AM
|Oscoda (WWTH)
|100.7 FM
|Cheat Key (WMBN)
|1340 AM
|Cheat key (W284DG)
|104.7 FM
|Port Huron (WHLS)
|1450 AM
|Rogers City (WHAK)
|99.9 FM
|Saginaw (WSGW)
|790 A.M
|Saginaw (WSGW)
|100.5 FM
|St. Clair (W288BT)
|105.5 FM
|Sturgis (WBET)
|1230 AM
|Sturgis (W259CR)
|99.7 FM
|Toledo, Ohio (WMIM)
|98.3 FM
|Traverse City (WJML)
|1110 A.M
|Traverse City (WJNL)
|1210 A.M
|Traverse City (W266CS)
|101.1 FM
UConn at Michigan injury report
UConn:
QB Ta’Quan Roberson – out (for year) RB Brian Brewton – out (for year) WR Keelan Marion – out (for year)
Michigan
RB Donovan Edwards – questionable OL Karsen Barnhart – probable LB Nikhai Hill-Green – probable EDGE Taylor Upshaw – questionable
Players to watch
UConn:
QB Zion Turner RB Nathan Carter WR Aaron Turner LT Valentin Senn DT Jelani Stafford DE Brandon Bouyer-Randle LB Jackson Mitchell S Durante Jones CB Kaleb Anthony
Michigan
QB JJ McCarthy RB CJ Stokes WR Cornelius Johnson WR Andrel Anthony WR Roman Wilson DT Kris Jenkins DE Mike Morris LB Junior Colson S Makari Paige
Stat leaders
Michigan stat leaders
|JJ McCarthy
|QB
|15-for-16, 259 yds
|3 TDs, 0 INTs, 1 Rush TD
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|3 rec., 107 yards rec
|2 TDs, 1 Rush TD
|Blake Corum
|RB
|22 car., 164 yds
|2 TDs
|Junior Colson
|LB
|12 tackles
|DJ Turner
|DB
|4 tackles
|1 fumble recovery, 1 TD
UConn stat leaders
|Zion Turner
|QB
|40-for-70, 373 yds
|4 TDs, 3 INTs
|Aaron Turner
|WR
|11 rec., 161 yds
|1 TD
|Nathan Carter
|RB
|59 car., 384 yds
|1 TD
|Jackson Mitchell
|LB
|39 tackles, 2 TFL, 1.5 sacks
|Malik Dixon-Williams
|DB
|22 tackles, 1 PBU
.