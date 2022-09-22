Time Change Announced For Volleyball Home Opener Against NCCU
BALTIMORE, Md. (Sept. 16, 2022)–The Morgan State volleyball team’s home and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener against the Eagles of North Carolina Central on Friday, Sept. 23 has been changed. First serve will now be at 3 pm instead of the originally scheduled 6 pm start.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early to Hill Field House and wear orange for this “Orange Out’ contest.
