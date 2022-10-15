Timberwolves Waive Three Players | NBA.com

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has waived guard PJ Dozier, forward CJ Elleby and guard AJ Lawson. The Timberwolves roster stands at 17 players.

Dozier, 6-6, was originally signed by the Wolves on Sept. 26. He spent the last three seasons with the Denver Nuggets where he averaged 6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 97 games (six starts). In five seasons in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics and Nuggets, Dozier has tallied 671 points, 318 rebounds and 189 assists throughout 105 career games (six starts).

Elleby, 6-6, totaled two points and five rebounds in two appearances for the Timberwolves during the 2022 preseason. The Federal Way, Wash. native spent last season with the Portland Trail Blazers where he averaged 5.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in 58 games (28 starts, including starting 28 of the Trail Blazers’ final 30 games). In two seasons with Portland, he accumulated 407 points and 259 rebounds.