Timberwolves vs. Pacers odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 23 predictions from proven computer models

The Indiana Pacers will try to continue their hot stretch when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Indiana has won five straight games and seven of its last eight after picking up consecutive wins over Orlando. Minnesota has been hot as well, winning each of its last four contests.

Timberwolves vs. Pacers spread: Timberwolves -2

Timberwolves vs. Pacers over/under: 237 points

Timberwolves vs. Pacers money line: Minnesota -130, Indiana +110

Featured Game | Indiana Pacers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota has found its form over the past week, winning four straight games to get back above the .500 mark overall this season. The Timberwolves picked up three of those wins on the road, beating Cleveland, Orlando and Philadelphia. They added a 105-101 win against Miami on Monday, as Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 points and dished out nine assists.

Their defense has shown improvement of late, as they have held each of their past three opponents to less than 110 points. Anthony Edwards leads Minnesota with 22.1 points per game, while Towns is adding 21.5 points and 8.9 rebounds. Big man Rudy Gobert is off to an excellent start to his tenure with the Timberwolves, averaging 13.1 points and 12.3 boards.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana is arguably the hottest team in the NBA right now, winning five straight games and seven of its last eight. The Pacers were able to extend their winning streak with a 123-102 win over Orlando on Monday, as their bench scored 71 points. Reserve guard TJ McConnell scored a season-high 19 points and completed his double-double effort with 10 assists.

Rookie guard Bennedict Mathurin has been phenomenal thus far, ranked second on the team in points per game (19.3). Tyrese Haliburton is the leading scorer with 20.4 points per game, and he is also dishing out a league-leading 10.7 assists.

