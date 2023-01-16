Timberwolves vs. Jazz odds, line: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 16 predictions from proven computer models

The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-22) will try to get above the .500 mark for the first time since Dec. 21 when they face the Utah Jazz (22-24) on Monday afternoon. Minnesota has won six of its last seven games, including a 110-102 win against Cleveland on Saturday. Utah had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 118-117 loss to Philadelphia its last time out.

Tipoff is set for 4 pm ET. Minnesota is favored by 2 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Jazz odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 234.5.

Timberwolves vs. Jazz spread: Timberwolves -2

Timberwolves vs. Jazz over/under: 234.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Jazz money line: Minnesota -130, Utah +110

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota has been able to get back to the .500 mark overall this season by winning six of its last seven games. The Timberwolves have opened their three-game homestand with wins against Phoenix and Cleveland, pulling off an upset against the Cavaliers as 4.5-point underdogs. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 26 points in the win against the Cavaliers, and the Timberwolves have covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

They have covered the spread in five of their last seven games and are riding a five-game home winning streak. The Jazz were without four key players in their game against Philadelphia on Saturday, including leading scorer Lauri Markkanen (hip), starting center Kelly Olynyk (ankle), Collin Sexton (hamstring) and Rudy Gay (back). Olynyk is going to be sidelined again on Monday, while Gay and Markkanen are both game-time decisions.

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah Barely had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 118-117 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday, covering the 7-point spread in the process. The Jazz rallied from a 20-point deficit to take the lead late in the game before James Harden and Joel Embiid ultimately came up with two big shots down the stretch. Veteran guard Jordan Clarkson finished with 38 points, while rookie Walker Kessler had his seventh double-double this season.

The Jazz already beat Minnesota once this season, picking up a 132-126 win in Minneapolis in October. The Timberwolves are dealing with some injury concerns of their own, as Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) remains sidelined, while both Edwards (hip) and Rudy Gobert (groin) are questionable. Utah has won and covered the spread in four of the last six meetings between these teams.

