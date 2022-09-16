Timberwolves Unveil 2022-23 NBA Statement Edition Uniform

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today unveiled their Statement Edition uniforms for the 2022-23 NBA season. Inspired by a wolfpack’s nighttime journey under the eye and vibrancy of the Northern Lights, the uniform features a contrasting colorway of the team’s Statement Aurora Green and new Shadow Grey.

“Like the team’s namesake on the hunt under the Northern Lights, the Timberwolves Statement Edition uniform is reflective and representative of the team’s alter ego and carries a confident and driven attitude,” said Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Marketing Officer Mike Grahl. “Fans will get to feel and bring a whole new energy to Statement Saturdays.”

Timberwolves Statement Edition Uniform Highlights included:

Contrasting Colorway: Shadow Gray and Aurora Green are symbolic of the nature of the Wolf as it carves a path through the dark woods, guided by the glow of the Northern Lights.

Timberwolves Chestmark: The Timberwolves chestmark features subtle fang-like detailing on the ‘M’ and ‘V,’ a nod to the team’s animalistic attributes.

Tone is Tone Logo: Shadow Gray serves as the Canvas for both jersey and shorts. An Aurora Green Illuminated North Star shines on the ominous-looking belt buckle and short logo.

Aurora Green Thread: The ray of Northern Lights across the shorts is the continuity thread of the team’s previous Statement Edition uniform.

Jordan Brand Jumpman: Fans will see the return of Jordan Brand’s Jumpman logo, which will be Featured on all NBA Statement Edition uniforms. Opposite the Jumpman logo is the team’s jersey patch partner, Aura.