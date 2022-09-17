Timberwolves to Host Open Practice at Fan Fest on Oct. 1

The team also announces preseason tickets are on sale now

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the organization will host Fan Fest presented by Mayo Clinic on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2:00 pm at Target Center.

Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch and his staff will lead an open practice and scrimmage. It will be the first chance that fans can watch players including Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards together on the court. It will be the first time the team will take the Target Center court together ahead of the 2022-23 season.

“We are thrilled to welcome our community to Target Center for Fan Fest,” said Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “After an exciting play-off experience, we are eager for another inspiring season of Timberwolves basketball.”

Doors open at 2:00 pm and fans will see on-court contests and can shop new Merchandise including the latest Statement Edition Collection at the Timberwolves Team Store in Target Center. The team will take the court at 3:00 pm for open practice.

Fan Fest tickets are required for entry. All tickets are complimentary with a $1 per ticket processing fee. Get tickets at: www.Timberwolves.com/fan-fest.

The team also announced that preseason tickets are on sale now at www.Timberwolves.com/preseason or by calling 612-673-1234. The Timberwolves fifth and final 2022 preseason game will be played at home vs. the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7:00 pm CT.