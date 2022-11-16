Timberwolves Sign AJ Lawson to Two-Way Contract

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed guard AJ Lawson to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

In four games (all starts) this season for the College Park Skyhawks, the Atlanta Hawks G League affiliate, Lawson, 22, averaged a team-best 22.3 points on 62.3% shooting, including 52.9% from three, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 36.9 minutes per game.

Lawson played on the Dallas Mavericks entry in the 2022 NBA Summer League where he averaged a team-high 15.6 points on 51.9% from the field including 50.0% from three and 6.0 rebounds per game. Additionally, the 6-6 guard played 10 games (all starts) this past summer for the Guelph Nighthawks of the Canadian Basketball League (CBL) and averaged 16.5 points on 44.3% shooting and 5.4 rebounds in 30.5 minutes per game.

The Toronto native saw action in 33 games (26 starts) for the Skyhawks last season where he averaged 11.8 points on 48.1% shooting and 6.3 rebounds. Lawson played three seasons at the University of South Carolina where he totaled 1,153 points, 325 rebounds and 167 assists in 81 games (80 starts).

Lawson Originally signed to a two-way deal with the Wolves on July 27, 2022 before being waived on Oct. 15, 2022.