Timberwolves, Lynx and Post Consumer Brands Announce New Partnership

Post Named the Official Cereal of the Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL (Nov. 21, 2022) – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx have scored a new multiyear partnership with Post Consumer Brands, headquartered in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul area. The Post portfolio includes a host of beloved cereal brands, including Fruity PEBBLES™Honeycomb® and Honey Bunches of Oats®all inclusive of the Wolves and Lynx partnership.

Announced today, the partnership includes both in-arena activation and original digital content, in addition to in-arena signage and promotion. Highlights of the partnership include:

Dunks for Kids! As the presenting partner of on-court dunks for toddlers and young kids, the Timberwolves and Lynx will host mini dunk contests throughout their respective seasons.

As the presenting partner of on-court dunks for toddlers and young kids, the Timberwolves and Lynx will host mini dunk contests throughout their respective seasons. Puppies: The youth dance group, “The Pups,” returns this year with six performances throughout the season. Post will serve as the presenting sponsor, including branding on costumes.

The youth dance group, “The Pups,” returns this year with six performances throughout the season. Post will serve as the presenting sponsor, including branding on costumes. Kick Content: Post will Collaborate with the Wolves and Lynx on an original “kicks” content series. Custom video collections of the best player game day sneakers will be shared across team social channels.

“As one of the country’s most recognized brands and headquartered here in Minnesota, we are excited to launch our new partnership with Post,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “Post cereals have been a staple at the breakfast tables of families for decades, and we look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

“We’re extremely proud to kick off a partnership with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx,” said Post Consumer Brands Chief Growth Officer TD Dixon. “It’s an Honor to support these two Hometown teams and their amazing fans, and we look forward to building on the excitement of the game of basketball together.”

The partnership begins with the Wolves 2022-23 season and Lynx 2023 season.

