Timberwolves’ Jaden McDaniels has a lofty goal for himself this season

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking forward to seeing what sort of progress third-year wing Jaden McDaniels can make in the 2022-23 season. He’s certainly on a good trajectory, after averaging 9.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in his sophomore season last year.

If all goes right in the next few weeks, Jaden McDaniels should put himself in position to be the team’s starting small forward when the regular season tips off. He’ll have the chance to earn his place among the first five in the rotation.

But McDaniels has even more ambitious expectations for himself. Last week, he said that he intends to make the All-Defensive First Team this coming season. A lofty goal, but perhaps not one that’s so unreachable.

McDaniels has the physical tools to make an All-Defensive team

McDaniels has certainly shown off his defensive chops on a regular basis in his first two seasons as a pro. His large physical frame gives him a boost on that end of the floor, and he couples that with solid instincts and timing on his movements.

It’s important to note that while McDaniels is large, he’s not uncoordinated by any stretch. His lateral quickness is a major strength. Over the course of his first two seasons, he improved as a defender and was asked to cover some pretty tough assignments.

With greater opportunity, McDaniels will look to improve on his already decent career numbers of 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Jaden will take on tougher assignments as a starter

If McDaniels does indeed end up playing with the starting unit throughout the year, he’ll be put in more situations where he’s asked to guard the first or second-best Offensive player on the opposing team.

This will lead to much tougher matchups on a consistent basis, but I believe it’s a challenge he’s up to. He’s already used to guarding multiple positions, and has had success in defending some of the best guards and wings in the league.

Making the All-Defensive First Team is still no easy task, though. To earn that honor, he’ll have to put up a season-long effort on par with players like Marcus Smart, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and his new teammate, Rudy Gobert.

With that being said, it’s absolutely something they can accomplish. Team success always tends to factor into NBA awards, so if Jaden McDaniels can put up a top-level defensive season while helping lead the Timberwolves to their team goals, there’s a very solid chance he can end up on the coveted First Team.