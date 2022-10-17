Timberwolves Exercise Team Options are Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has exercised the fourth-year options on guard Anthony Edwards and forward Jaden McDaniels.

Edwards, 21, wrapped up his second season in the NBA after appearing in 72 games (all starts) and averaged 21.3 points on 44.1% shooting, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and a team-high 1.5 steals in a 34.2 minutes per game. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, led all second-year players in scoring with 22.7 ppg (tying for 19th league-wide), while leading all sophomores last season in 40+ point games (3) and tied for the most 30+ point games (9). The Atlanta native led all second-year players in three-pointers made per game (3.0) and total points (1,533), ranked third in total steals (105), fifth in total blocks (46) and ninth in total rebounds (343) .

Highlights from Edwards’ second season included scoring 40 points (14 in the fourth quarter) on 14-of-27 shooting, including 5-of-13 from three and nine assists during the Wolves’ 109-107 win against Portland on Jan. 25. The performance marked his second 40+ point game of the season (fourth career). He added a season-high-tying three blocks and three steals to become the first player in NBA history to reach 40 points, nine rebounds, five three-pointers, three blocks and three steals in a single game. With his fourth career 40+ point game, Edwards tied Luka Dončić and Kevin Durant for the second-most 40+ point games in NBA history before turning 21 years old. In his 100th career game, Edwards notched 38 points on 14-of-21 shooting, including a career-high and franchise record 10-of-14 from deep during Minnesota’s 124-107 win at Denver on Dec. 15. He became the youngest player (20 y, 132d) in NBA history to connect on 10+ Threes in a game. Additionally, with his 38 points during that game, he Eclipsed 2,000 career points, becoming the seventh player in NBA history to score 2,000 points in his first 100 games at age 20 or younger, joining Carmelo Anthony, Dončić, Durant, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James and Zion Williamson.

McDaniels, 22, enters his third season in the NBA after finishing up his second year where he appeared in 70 games (31 starts). He saw increases in almost every statistical category, averaging 9.2 points on 46.0% shooting, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 25.8 minutes per game. Among all rookies, the Federal Way, Wash. native ranked third in total blocks (54) and fifth in blocks per game (0.8). The Wolves originally acquired the draft rights to the 6-9 forward from the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 20, 2020. He was drafted in the first round (28th overall) by the Los Angeles Lakers of the 2020 NBA Draft.