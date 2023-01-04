Timberwolves battle back to knock off No. 7 Yukon; Boys hold off late run comeback bid

Jan. 4—YUKON — Norman North was battling to stay in every possession, but Offensive rebounds were keeping the Timberwolves from taking their first lead of the game on the road against No. 11 Yukon.

The Millerettes rode some early momentum to a seven-point lead Midway through the first quarter, but weren’t able to extend their lead past two possessions again. Even still, with 6:25 left to play the Timberwolves had yet to lead, but were still very much in the game.

That’s when Whitney Wollenberg got the ball in the corner and knocked down a corner 3-pointer to take a 35-34 lead. Yukon got an Offensive rebound on their next possession (its 13th of the second half) to answer right back, but the Timberwolves wouldn’t allow another second chance point for the rest of the game.

Norman North knocked down some big free throws late to secure a 45-41 win.

“I thought it went somewhat like I anticipated,” NNHS head Coach Al Beal said about his team’s performance after the layoff. “That’s a pretty good team out there that we played and they played hard. I was a little disappointed in our rebounding at stretches. But the girls fought through some adversity and came out on top.”

Its the Timberwolves’ third win over a ranked team this season after winning just four games total all of last season. Wollenberg scored seven of her eight points in the game in the second half alone.

Hannah Fields added nine points with six rebounds, three steals and a block. The senior guard played a big role in helping the Timberwolves secure some crucial late rebounds to secure the win.

“Huge, it was huge,” Beal said about Fields’ rebounding. “She’s the heart of this team, she’s the engine that makes us go.”

Selah Harmon knocked down a triple and scored seven points in the first half alone. Norman North was able to overcome being outshot in the first and second quarters with an efficient 55% shooting in the final period.

The Timberwolves also knocked down five of their eight free throw attempts to help secure the win.

“I think it’s great for our confidence,” Beal said. “We’ve played a tough stretch, we’ve played some really difficult teams and then to come on the road against (No. 11), this has to give us more confidence in ourselves.”

Norman North boys hold off late run

Norman North gave Yukon’s Dylan Snow a little bit too much room from several steps behind the 3-point line and the junior guard didn’t hesitate at the opportunity.

Snow had been relatively in the first half, but seemed to catch fire after knocking down the deep 3-pointer early in the third quarter. The Timberwolves needed to find a way to prevent another game from slipping through their fingers late.

Snow knocked down all five of his attempts from the field in the second to help bring the Millers back within one possession with 6:55 left in the fourth quarter. In previous games, it might’ve been a moment where the Timberwolves’ would’ve panicked.

On the next possession, Norman North found senior forward Ben Moser, who drove into the lane and scored to extend the lead back to two possessions. Over the next 4:42, Norman North would play tough defense and knock down its free throws to go on a 9-2 run and secure its second win of the season.

The Timberwolves knocked down 11 of their 13 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter in the 61-51 win.

“We worked the majority of the break on press break, taking care of the ball late, a lot of free throws and we just paid attention to it,” NNHS head Coach Kellen McCoy said. “(We) made sure that they knew that it was an area that we struggle with and that it was an area that was keeping us from winning games. We spent a lot of time on it over the break and it was good to see them put it all into play.”

Norman North also led by as many as 14 points during its last game in the Crosstown Clash.

The Tigers used a full-court press to force the Timberwolves into making mistakes late that culminated in a dramatic comeback win. It’s been a little over two weeks since that loss, but Norman North played like a different team late in the game on Tuesday.

Norman North played composed and continued to look for good shots on the Offensive end of the court. In the end, it committed just one turnover against the Millers full-court press.

“Our guys have some experience in the situation now, we’re not absolutely shocked by it,” McCoy said. “We’ve been there before so it was good, nobody panicked. We knew that we just had to get some stops, we knew they were hot and getting on a run. We just had to continue to get good possessions offensively and try to get some stops and try to take him away.”

McCoy said sophomore guard Owen Eshelman did a good job of guarding Snow in the fourth quarter. Snow only had one make from the field in the final period, but finished with 17 points in the second half and 21 points in the game.

Moser led Norman North with a game-high 23 points on eight of 18 shooting and 11 rebounds.

“We were pretty intentional about trying to get him involved early and get him some scoring opportunities, get him some ball screens, get him around the rim, because he’s a good passer as well,” McCoy said. “We kind of played through him a little more today and he did a great job.”

Tarik Masri is a sports Reporter for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing [email protected]