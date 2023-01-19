Timberwolves at Nuggets: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Denver Nuggets (31-13) are riding high as the top team in the Western Conference and knocking on the door for the best record in the NBA overall. They are coming off a win last night against a playoff contender and finish their back-to-back against Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-23) today. The Matchup between two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert is always a Headline event, especially with the way that Denver and Jokic are playing right now. Denver has won seven games in a row while Minnesota has rounded into form winning six of its last eight games.

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Jokic is coming off another Monster triple-double with 36 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists against the Portland Trail Blazers in a win.

In 20 head-to-head games against Gobert between the regular season and the playoffs, Jokic is averaging 20.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.

He doesn’t flinch when the best interior defender in a generation is on the other side of the court, defending him.

On the other side for Minnesota, it is still without Karl-Anthony Towns but has seen a steady improvement in its defense, going from 115.9 points allowed in its first 37 games to 113.4 in its last eight games.

Regional restrictions may apply.