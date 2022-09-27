Timberwolves Announce Training Camp Roster and Information
Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today finalized the team’s 2022-23 Training Camp roster by signing guard PJ Dozier. The team’s roster stands at 20 players.
Dozier, 6-6, spent the last three seasons with the Denver Nuggets where he averaged 6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 97 games (six starts). In five seasons in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics and Nuggets, Dozier has tallied 671 points, 318 rebounds and 189 assists throughout 105 career games (six starts).
The Timberwolves will hold the team’s training camp at Mayo Clinic Square. Minnesota’s first practice will be on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 11:00 am with a Suggested media arrival time of 12:45 pm Following each practice, the team will hold in-person media availabilities each day from Timberwolves players along with Head Coach Chris Finch.
The complete 2022-23 Timberwolves Training Camp Roster can be found here.
2022-23 Timberwolves Roster (As of September 26, 2022)
|WELL
|PLAYER
|POS
|HT*
|WT*
|BIRTHDATE
|PRIOR TO NBA/FROM
|YR
|5
|Kyle Anderson
|F
|6-9
|230
|9/20/93
|UCLA/USA
|8
|35
|PJ Dozier
|G
|6-6
|205
|10/25/96
|South Carolina/USA
|6
|22
|CJ Elleby
|F
|6-6
|200
|6/16/00
|Washington State/USA
|3
|1
|Anthony Edwards
|G
|6 to 5
|229
|8/5/01
|Georgia/USA
|3
|10
|Bryn Forbes
|G
|6-2
|205
|7/26/95
|Michigan State/USA
|6
|55
|Luka Garza
|F
|6-10
|243
|12/27/98
|Iowa/USA
|2
|27
|Rudy Gobert
|C
|7-1
|256
|6/26/92
|Cholet (France)/France
|10
|13
|Nathan Knight
|F
|6-8
|244
|9/20/97
|William & Mary/USA
|3
|0
|AJ Lawson^
|G
|6-6
|179
|7/15/00
|South Carolina/Canada
|R
|3
|Jaden McDaniels
|F
|6-10
|185
|9/29/00
|Washington/USA
|3
|6
|Jordan McLaughlin
|G
|5-11
|185
|4/9/96
|USC/USA
|4
|8
|Josh Minott
|F
|6-8
|197
|11/25/02
|Memphis/Jamaica
|R
|7
|Wendell Moore Jr.
|G
|6 to 5
|213
|9/18/01
|Duke/USA
|R
|4
|Jaylen Nowell
|G
|6 to 4
|197
|7/9/99
|Washington/USA
|4
|9
|Eric Paschall^
|F
|6-6
|255
|11/4/96
|Villanova/USA
|4
|12
|Taurean Prince
|F
|6-7
|218
|3/22/94
|Baylor/USA
|7
|11
|Naz Reid
|C
|6-9
|250
|8/26/99
|LSU/USA
|4
|25
|Austin Rivers
|G
|6 to 4
|200
|8/1/92
|Duke/USA
|10
|0
|D’Angelo Russell
|G
|6 to 4
|193
|2/23/96
|Ohio State/USA
|8
|32
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|C
|7-0
|250
|11/15/95
|Kentucky/USA
|8
*Listed heights and weights are from 2022 Summer League, last season or player’s previous team