Timberwolves Announce Training Camp Roster and Information

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today finalized the team’s 2022-23 Training Camp roster by signing guard PJ Dozier. The team’s roster stands at 20 players.

Dozier, 6-6, spent the last three seasons with the Denver Nuggets where he averaged 6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 97 games (six starts). In five seasons in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics and Nuggets, Dozier has tallied 671 points, 318 rebounds and 189 assists throughout 105 career games (six starts).

The Timberwolves will hold the team’s training camp at Mayo Clinic Square. Minnesota’s first practice will be on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 11:00 am with a Suggested media arrival time of 12:45 pm Following each practice, the team will hold in-person media availabilities each day from Timberwolves players along with Head Coach Chris Finch.

The complete 2022-23 Timberwolves Training Camp Roster can be found here.

2022-23 Timberwolves Roster (As of September 26, 2022)

WELL PLAYER POS HT* WT* BIRTHDATE PRIOR TO NBA/FROM YR 5 Kyle Anderson F 6-9 230 9/20/93 UCLA/USA 8 35 PJ Dozier G 6-6 205 10/25/96 South Carolina/USA 6 22 CJ Elleby F 6-6 200 6/16/00 Washington State/USA 3 1 Anthony Edwards G 6 to 5 229 8/5/01 Georgia/USA 3 10 Bryn Forbes G 6-2 205 7/26/95 Michigan State/USA 6 55 Luka Garza F 6-10 243 12/27/98 Iowa/USA 2 27 Rudy Gobert C 7-1 256 6/26/92 Cholet (France)/France 10 13 Nathan Knight F 6-8 244 9/20/97 William & Mary/USA 3 0 AJ Lawson^ G 6-6 179 7/15/00 South Carolina/Canada R 3 Jaden McDaniels F 6-10 185 9/29/00 Washington/USA 3 6 Jordan McLaughlin G 5-11 185 4/9/96 USC/USA 4 8 Josh Minott F 6-8 197 11/25/02 Memphis/Jamaica R 7 Wendell Moore Jr. G 6 to 5 213 9/18/01 Duke/USA R 4 Jaylen Nowell G 6 to 4 197 7/9/99 Washington/USA 4 9 Eric Paschall^ F 6-6 255 11/4/96 Villanova/USA 4 12 Taurean Prince F 6-7 218 3/22/94 Baylor/USA 7 11 Naz Reid C 6-9 250 8/26/99 LSU/USA 4 25 Austin Rivers G 6 to 4 200 8/1/92 Duke/USA 10 0 D’Angelo Russell G 6 to 4 193 2/23/96 Ohio State/USA 8 32 Karl-Anthony Towns C 7-0 250 11/15/95 Kentucky/USA 8

*Listed heights and weights are from 2022 Summer League, last season or player’s previous team