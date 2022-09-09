Timberwolves Announce 2022 Preseason Broadcast Schedule

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the broadcast dates for the team’s 2022 preseason schedule. All five Wolves exhibition contests will be televised, including three games on Bally Sports North and two on ESPN. For the second consecutive preseason, all Wolves preseason games will be broadcast on WCCO Radio platforms, the Timberwolves Radio Network and the Audacy app.

Bally Sports North will carry the Wolves preseason contests against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, Oct. 4 (will air on Bally Sports North Extra), LA Clippers on Sunday, Oct. 9 and at Target Center on Friday, Oct. 14 vs. Brooklyn. On Monday, Oct. 10 at 6:30 pm, fans can prepare for the upcoming season by tuning in to the “Wolves Season Preview” show. The preseason game at Miami on Oct. 4 will be a Bally Sports Sun production.

Bally Sports North and Bally Sports North Extra channel availability can be found here.

Newly named play-by-play announcer Michael Grady will team up for the first time with color analyst Jim Petersen on Bally Sports North this season, while Alan Horton returns to call the action on 830 WCCO-AM, the radio home of the Wolves.

The Wolves will be Featured on ESPN twice during the preseason, both games against the Los Angeles Lakers. The first as the Timberwolves visit Las Vegas and T-Mobile Arena is Thursday, Oct. 6 and then when the two teams meet again on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Crypto.com Arena.

Minnesota Timberwolves games on Bally Sports North will also stream live on the Bally Sports app, available on mobile and tablet devices (including iOS and Android), connected devices and ballysports.com when fans authenticate using their pay-TV credentials. New this season, Timberwolves games will also be available on Bally Sports+, the all-new standalone streaming subscription service starting on September 26 from Bally Sports. Fans can visit BallySportsPlus.com to learn more and subscribe.

Listeners throughout Minnesota are able to tune into Timberwolves radio broadcasts via five channels: 830 WCCO, sister station 102.9 HD2 (KMNB-HD2), the Audacy app, the 830 WCCO website, and the Timberwolves app. The Timberwolves Radio Network delivers games to more than 25 stations across the upper Midwest.

The complete preseason schedule with broadcast information follows:

2022 TIMBERWOLVES PRESEASON SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIP OFF October 4 Miami Heat FTX Arena 6:30 p.m October 6 Los Angeles Lakers T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas) 9:00 p.m October 9 LA Clippers Crypto.com Arena 9:30 p.m October 12 Los Angeles Lakers Crypto.com Arena 9:00 p.m October 14 Brooklyn Nets Target Center 7:00 p.m