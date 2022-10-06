Timberwolves and Lynx to Host MEA Basketball Academy Clinics

Six Clinics offered throughout the Twin Cities Oct. 20-22

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx today announced it will host six Timberwolves and Lynx Basketball Academy Clinics during MEA throughout the Twin Cities.

Timberwolves and Lynx Basketball Academy one-day Clinics include skills and drills instruction from Basketball Academy coaches in a positive and encouraging environment. Clinics are open to youth in grades kindergarten through 7th grade. Crunch will be at the kindergarten through 3rd grade Clinic at Maple Grove Middle School on Oct. 22. All participants receive a free t-shirt.

Timberwolves and Lynx Basketball Academy Clinics are scheduled for:

Thursday, Oct. 20 Clinics

Eagan All Girls Clinic (grades 3-7) at Eagan Community Center, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Chanhassen Clinic (grades 3-7) at Chanhassen High School, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Andover Clinic (grades 3-7) at Andover Community Center, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Friday, Oct. 21 Clinics

Buffalo Clinic (grades 3-7) at Buffalo High School, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Maple Grove Clinic (grades 3-7) at Maple Grove Middle School, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Saturday, Oct. 22 Clinic

Maple Grove Clinic (grades K-3) at Maple Grove Middle School, 10:00 am – 11:30 am

To register for a Timberwolves and Lynx Basketball Academy Clinic, please visit www.timberwolvesbasketballacademy.com.