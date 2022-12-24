Timberwolves And Celtics Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Friday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Boston, Massachusetts.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Timberwolves will be without Karl-Anthony Towns, Kyle Anderson, Taurean Prince and Jordan McLaughlin.

Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert has been upgraded to available.

As for the Celtics, they will be without Danilo Gallinari and Robert Williams III, while Marcus Smart has been upgraded to available.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button