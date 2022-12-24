Timberwolves And Celtics Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Friday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Boston, Massachusetts.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Timberwolves will be without Karl-Anthony Towns, Kyle Anderson, Taurean Prince and Jordan McLaughlin.

Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert has been upgraded to available.

As for the Celtics, they will be without Danilo Gallinari and Robert Williams III, while Marcus Smart has been upgraded to available.

NBA’s official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Wolves will start Russell, Rivers, Edwards, McDaniels, Gobert on Friday.”

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford on Friday.”

This will be the first time in the 2022-23 season that the Timberwolves and Celtics have faced off.

The Timberwolves come into the night with a 16-16 record in 32 games, which has them tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

With how close the west has been, they are only 4.0 games behind the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, the Timberwolves have gone 5-5, and they are 7-8 in 15 games on the road.

The Celtics come into the night with a 22-10 record in 32 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, they have lost three games in a row and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

At home, the Celtics are 11-5 in 16 games.