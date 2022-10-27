Timaru council rolls out more Trials in CityTown project

A new Giant tetherball game being built under the Strathallan Bridge on Wednesday.

The latest stage in a plan to Breathe new life into Timaru’s CBD, will see the installation of a number of interactive activities over the coming weeks.

The council announced a $30 million plan to overhaul the CBD in 2021, the first significant upgrade of the town center in 25 years, and started teasing plans to run a series of experiments involving “activations” and “popular concepts” designed to “reimagine how people look at their city” in February.

The council has been careful to keep its ideas for the installations under wraps, giving very little away prior to concepts being launched. However, this week it announced three new initiatives as part of the plan – which now has a capital budget of $34.6m.

They include a table tennis table at Heritage Place outside the Speights Ale House, a Giant tetherball game which is being built under the Strathallan Overbridge and an interactive beach scene outside Soul, Surf and Skate on Stafford St.

CityTown design team leader Helen Kerr said the project has a clear priority to increase the number of people living in the central city.

“Generally, city residents expect a bit of everything on their doorstep, that’s part of the appeal of central living.”

The new “bite-sized Recreation installations” aim to encourage social and physical interaction and provide an opportunity for the council to learn how it can make the CBD a more vibrant place.

The aim of the project is to explore whether the initiatives encourage people to stay longer, help them enjoy the area in a different way, or change the perception of the city center.

When the plan to run installations was first announced, Timaru District Council communications and engagement manager Stephen Doran said the council expected the experiments to inform its Urban Master Plan, and that it expected to carry them out over an extended period.

Esther Ashby-Coventry/Stuff The stage installation at Strathallan Corner was one experiment as part of the project to revitalize Timaru’s CBD.

In November, the council announced it had appointed Auckland-headquartered design studio Isthmus Group as its urban design consultants and that it would work in collaboration with Christchurch-based placemaking social enterprise Gap Filler.

Isthmus has been involved in projects such as the upgrade of streetscapes in Auckland’s Newmarket and the Invercargill city center, and Gap Filler is responsible for projects such as the DIY Dance Party installation and #chchswing in the Garden City.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Gap Filler’s Kate Finnerty and Ryan Reynolds pictured using the Instagram friendly #chchswing in December.

A beach scene will be set up outside the retail store Soul, Surf and Skate aimed at getting people to interact with.

Shop owner Tash Broadhead said she was excited about seeing people enjoying themselves outside her store as we head into summer.

“I’m stoked to see more things happening in our city.

“The Trials will show the community how the CBD can be a vibrant city.”

“The Trials have been a great collaboration between the CityTown project and business owners in the city. Hopefully, it will also encourage the community to shop locally.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Pictured doing the Codebreakers Operation Mindfall Outdoor Escape Room earlier this year are, from left, Ray, 17, Jo and Jessica Tanouye and Riley, 11, and Ashton, 7, Wentworth-Smith.

Other Trials run as part of CityTown have included a temporary stage at Strathallan Corner and an outdoor Escape room run from the South Canterbury Museum and Hector Black’s.

In launching the trials, the council’s development manager Rosie Oliver said the testing would help the council try out ideas before committing to any big-ticket items.

As part of the work, the Timaru District Council launched a website which features project updates, background documents and enables people to sign up for updates and provide feedback.

In June, stakeholders were invited to updates on the project at the Timaru CityTown drop-in center on Stafford St. At the time, several ideas were floated as part of the ambitious plan – including Trials which would allow dogs in the CBD and another to ban cars.

At the time, Gap Filler director Ryan Reynolds acknowledged spending thousands, “or tens of thousands” on Trials which may not be adopted was “an uncommon way to work” for councils, but said it might avoid spending even more money on the wrong thing , or on things that later have to be reversed.

At the same time, Kerr also made a promise to tackle Timaru’s slippery tiles “sooner rather than later”.

The Timaru CityTown drop in center at 184 Stafford St is open every Wednesday from 11am until 2pm for people to find out more about the project.