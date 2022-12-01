Tim Weah scores the USMNT’s first World Cup goal since 2014 thanks to a brilliant Christian Pulisic assist

It took over eight years, but the United States men’s national team have scored once again at a FIFA World Cup. It’s Monday in the opener against Walesthe US found the breakthrough 36 minutes in thanks to Timothy Weah, who scored the team’s first goal at a World Cup since Julian Green against Belgium in 2014. The game would finish tied at 1-1 after a Gareth Bale penalty kick in the 82nd minute.

In what was a tight game to start with the US looking like the shaper team, Josh Sargent held up the ball well for Christian Pulisic to shift into another gear and Blow through the midfielder. There, he saw Weah’s fine Diagonal run, playing him clear in on goal with the Lille Attacker putting it away with precision.

That was some goal, and it was deserved. The Americans hit the post through Sargent early in the game and have dominated the chances and possession. They would have felt hard done by not getting a goal, but they were persistent, despite also dealing with some questionable decisions from the referee.

With that goal, Weah is the first player to score a goal against Wales at a World Cup since Pele did it at the age of 17.

Next, the US plays England on Friday at 2 pm ET.