Tim Tszyu makes NBA Finals and Superbowl comparison ahead of Jermell Charlo fight

Tim Tszyu is fully aware of how big his world title shot against Jermell Charlo is as he prepares for his huge moment early next year.

The fight, set for January 28th in Las Vegas, will see Tszyu, the son of former 140lbs champion, Kostya, finally get the chance to prove that he belongs at the highest level as he looms to take all four super-welterweight belts back to Australia.

Tszyu’s rise through the rankings has been a successful one and his Popularity in his Homeland will reach new heights if he can Dethrone Charlo.

Ahead of the biggest fight of his career, Tszyu has made no secret of just how significant this fight will be for his career.

“This is the Superbowl, the Grand Final. This is the clutch shot of an NBA finals, this is equivalent to that,” said Tszyu when speaking with Boxing Scene.

“For me and Igor [Goloubev]we need to disappear, get into the jungle, and go back to the basics, the old school training methods.

“That’s what got us to this position and just to isolate and be away from all distractions. Be away from everything and focus on what’s ahead, because what’s ahead is going to be one hell of a ride.”