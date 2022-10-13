Tim Martinez: Path to game-winning field goal started during a middle school recess for La Center’s Ben Rembisz

Ben Rembisz, La Center HS

Photo



Last Saturday at Mount Baker, La Center senior kicker Ben Rembisz was thinking how crazy it would be if the game came down to him attempting a 52-yard field goal for the win.

But insanity didn’t start there.

It went beyond the fact that about 30 seconds earlier, La Center was 75 yards away from the end zone, trailing 25-16 and the Wildcats didn’t have the ball.

It went beyond the fact that Midway through the third quarter, La Center found itself in a 25-0 hole.

Well, it goes all the way back to a recess when Rembisz was in middle school.

“I watched the middle school football players, went to a lot of their games,” Rembisz said. “And there was this one lunch time, we went out and played football. I had played soccer for a while, and I kicked one of the footballs. It went a mile. That’s kind of where it started.”