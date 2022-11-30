Tim Martinez: Our coverage of prep basketball continues to change

Tuesday night tipped off the first robust schedule of high school basketball games in Southwest Washington.

But if you are looking in Wednesday’s print edition of The Columbian for results of those games, you might be wondering where Tuesday night’s results are at.

The newspaper business continues to evolve, and we continue to adjust the way we cover high school sports to adapt to those changes.

Press deadlines for our print edition continue to creep earlier and earlier, and that has forced into a decision.

This winter season results from most games won’t appear in print until about 36 hours after the games are played. In other words, results from games played on a Monday night won’t appear in print until the Wednesday paper. Games on Tuesday will appear in Thursday’s paper, and so forth and so on.