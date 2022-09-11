Tim Hardaway and Manu Ginobili were inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in an unforgettable night

Tim Hardaway will finally have the well-deserved honor of being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend. The Miami Heat Legend will be inducted along with other notable 2022 Hall of Fame inductees, Manu Ginobili, Swin Cash, George Karl, and more.

Manu Ginobili thanks Spurs teammates & family in Hall of Fame induction speech

Hardaway, Manu GinobiliSwin Cash, Bob Huggins, Del Harris, Lindsay Whalen, Marianne Stanley, Theresa Shank Grentz and George Karl all delivered their enshrinement addresses as new members of the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Hardaway’s legendary career is highlighted by his time with the Run-TMC Golden State Warriors as well as the Miami Heat with Alonzo Mourning. The point guard talked about the circumstances that led him to South Beach and becoming a key part of some exciting Miami Heat teams. The point guard was put on the trade block for Golden State and told Heat center Alonzo Mourning to push for a trade for him.

“I said ‘Zo, ‘Trade for me (and) I’ll get you all to the playoffs.’ I come from a strong city in Chicago. I went to Miami and did what I was supposed to do, figured out what Riley wanted and we went. We needed each other. Riley needed me and I needed him,” Hardaway said.

After six seasons with the Heat, Hardaway does not include Pat Riley or Alonzo Mourning as presenters for his Hall of Fame induction. Both Riley and Mourning are eligible to be presenters with their Hall of Fame status, but both will be absent from the ceremony involving Hardaway.

The former Heat point guard recently spoke about this and why it’s not a snub. It was to Honor the people who helped him become the All-Star caliber Talent he was at Miami.

Manu Ginobili: “Dad, how I wish you were here, my first faithful and biggest fan”

Emanuel “Manu” Ginbili added another enormous Distinction to his impressive sports career: he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 generation. The Argentine player received one of the most important recognitions thanks to what he did -mainly- during his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs and the Argentine national team.

The San Antonio Spurs Glory was the last of the 13 honorees to take the stage and when his name was announced the theater reacted with a standing ovation, something that had not happened until then.

“Those videos were incredible, it’s been a long journey. For players like me, individual achievements are not important, I am here because I was part of a team. One of the most important teams of the 2000s, maybe the most important,” he said as soon as he took the microphone and after several of his former teammates had spoken on the screens about how important he was to the NBA. They immediately thanked Gregg Popovich, his Coach at the Texas franchise, who was present at the event.

Undoubtedly, the most emotional moment was when he asked to speak in Spanish to refer to his family and could not contain his anguish when talking about his father, absent at the ceremony due to a delicate health situation: “Dad, how I wish you were here, my first faithful and biggest fan. I miss you so much, old man.