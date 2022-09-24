Tim Farmer Hired as Coronado’s New Recreation & Golf Services Director

The City of Coronado has named Tim Farmer, current Parks and Recreation Administrator for the City of Chula Vista, as its new Recreation and Golf Services director. His first day with Coronado will be Oct. 24.

Farmer has 26 years of experience working with Parks and Recreation departments for the cities of Santee, Escondido and Chula Vista. As Chula Vista Parks and Recreation administrator, Farmer oversees Recreation and aquatics programming, facility operations, Parks maintenance, and park ranger operations. Farmer graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Literature and Writing Studies from California State University, San Marcos. In his spare time, Farmer enjoys spending time with his wife and three boys, playing guitar, golfing, and surfing.

“It’s my pleasure to welcome Tim to the City of Coronado,” City Manager Tina Friend said. “Tim’s proven track record in regional Parks and Recreation departments and his enthusiasm to work to improve all that Coronado already offers were important factors in his selection. I’m confident he will use his experience and energy to effectively serve the Coronado community.”

Farmer will oversee Coronado’s Recreation facilities including the community center, aquatics center, John D. Spreckels Center, golf course, skatepark, Athletic fields, Glorietta Bay Tennis Center, a robust array of Recreation programs and three concessionaires. He will lead a department of 25 full-time employees and more than 80 full- and part-time temporary employees.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity and I’m looking forward to serving the community,” Farmer said. “Coronado is known for its traditions and excellence and I will be dedicated to providing programs and services that are innovative, and are in line with the values ​​of this fine city. I’m excited to start working with the staff team, City Council, City Manager, and the Residents to continue to improve Recreation and Golf Services for Coronado.”