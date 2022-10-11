Tim Benz: Steelers guard James Daniels says NFL office prevented his ejection in Buffalo

Offensive lineman James Daniels received a lot of praise from Steelers fans for retaliating on behalf of quarterback Kenny Pickett during the team’s 38-3 loss in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon.

Late in the third quarter, down 31-3, Pickett was scrambling. He attempted to give himself up with a slide when he was belted by Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin.

Feeling the hit was unnecessary and late, Daniels gave a healthy shove to Hamlin, and a fracas between the teams ensued on the Bills sideline.

“I was two yards away. Anyone else on our team would have done exactly the same thing. It wasn’t just me. Anyone on our team would have done the same thing in my position,” Daniels said.

Hamlin wasn’t flagged, and Daniels wasn’t ejected. As far as Hamlin’s hit goes, referee John Hussey told the crowd and the television audience, “The action on the quarterback was legal.”

Based on how closely the NFL protects sliding quarterbacks, I’m not sure how that’s the case. But I’ve probably vented about that enough online, on the radio and on television over the past 48 hours.

Regarding Daniels, though, it turns out Hussey wanted him to be ejected. But — as Daniels told me Monday in the Steelers Locker room — via communication with the NFL offices, Hussey was told to keep Daniels in the game.

“He was going to kick me out. But he said he called New York, and they said that it wasn’t good enough to get me kicked out. So they let me come back in. So I appreciate New York for letting me come back into the game,” Daniels explained.

Was that because they understood why Daniels retaliated the way that he did? Or because they simply didn’t believe his shove of Hamlin rose to the level of “ejection-worthy”?

“Whatever it was, it was good enough not to kick me out,” Daniels replied.

Later in the game, down 38-3, Pickett was hit again. Low. At the knees. But it was out of the pocket. So once again, no flag. Pickett stood up for himself that time and shoved back at Shaq Lawson for delivering the blow. Another dust-up ensued.

Daniels said seeing Pickett stick up for himself when no one else was around will make it all the easier to defend him the next time a defensive player tries to take liberties with the Rookie QB.

“I’m glad that all the way until the end of the game, he was still competing. The offense, all the way until the end — (the score) got out of hand in the third quarter — but the offense went (with) the approach of the huddle to try to do the best that they can.”

This time, Hussey did eject a player — Buffalo’s AJ Epenesa.

While trying to separate Lawson from the fray, Epenesa swung his elbow at Hussey. The linebacker made contact with the official while saying something to him. Hussey then immediately ejected Epenesa.

After the game, Pickett said he felt like Lawson was going after his knee. He was unfazed by the Hamlin hit, though.

“I’m fine with him. That’s one of my guys,” Pickett said of his former Pitt teammate. “He’ll be one of my really good friends for a long time. We’re competing. It’s all good.”

Daniels said he was unaware of the fact that Pickett and Hamlin were friends from their days playing with the Panthers.

“If he was buddies, you shouldn’t hit him when he’s sliding. My Buddy wouldn’t do that. Well, I hope not,” Daniels said.