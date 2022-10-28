TikToker faces charges after Filming herself playing golf in Grand Canyon

Criminal charges and a court date are pending for a TikToker after she filmed herself hitting a golf ball and “throwing” her club into the Grand Canyon, officials have said.

Working with the public, the National Parks Service was able to locate the account and the person who appeared to be responsible for the stunt.

“Do we really need to say, ‘don’t hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon?'” the national park asked on Facebook on Thursday, adding that “on October 26, an individual posted a video to her personal TikTok page showing her hitting a golf ball and throwing a golf club into the canyon near Mather Point”.

Mather Point has views of the Grand Canyon’s South Rim.

“On October 27, Grand Canyon Law Enforcement identified, located and contacted the individual responsible for the incident. Charges and a court appearance for the individual are pending,” park officials added. “Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below.”

The video was shared on Wednesday but has since been deleted from TikTok. The footage was reposted on Reddit showing the club snapping in half and flying into the canyon.

There are rules governing the disposal of litter and other items in national parks, with possible penalties including fines or jail time, Newsweek noted.

Not littering helps wildlife thrive – the Grand Canyon hosts 91 mammal species, 58 Reptiles and amphibians, 18 fish as well as 1,443 invertebrates, according to the magazine.

Some of the animals can only be found in the Grand Canyon.

Waste left behind by humans can attract wildlife and lead to them being less careful around people, and discarded plastic can pollute the soil and rivers.

In a similar incident last year, Comedian Jake Adams came under investigation after hitting a golf ball at the Grand Canyon while taking part in a challenge to hit a golf ball in each US state. They subsequently released a public apology.

In a separate incident last year, an individual was found to have been hitting baseballs into the canyon.

The Grand Canyon measures a mile in depth, 278 miles in length, and 18 miles in width.

Throwing items into the canyon can harm wildlife and hikers below, but it can also lead to landslides, according to the National Park Service.

The service advises that visitors stay on designated trails and at least six feet away from the edge of the canyon.