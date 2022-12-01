TikTok star fined for hitting golf ball into Grand Canyon

“Do we really need to say, ‘don’t hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon?’”

That’s what Grand Canyon National Park posted on social media one day after a social media influencer posted a video of herself golfing on the edge of the Grand Canyon’s South Rim, east of Mather Point.

In the video, which appeared on 20-year-old Katie Sigmond’s accounts on Oct. 26, Sigmond hit a golf ball and subsequently lost most of her club when the driver’s shaft flew into the canyon after the ball.

Social media users were quick to share Sigmond’s stunt on platforms such as the r/NationalPark subreddit, where a screen recording of Sigmond’s Snapchat Story garnered more than 900 comments. Commenters Condemned Sigmond for littering as well as endangering people and wildlife below her. The influencer — who has a combined 10 million followers across TikTok and Instagram — was going viral for the wrong reasons and she appeared to delete the posts.

