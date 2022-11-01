TikTok Influencer to Be Charged After Hitting Golf Ball Into Grand Canyon

It’s Oct. 28, the Grand Canyon National Park Law Enforcement released a statement after a woman posted a video on social media of herself hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon. In the video, the young woman hits a shot over the cliffs, causing her club to snap in half and drop into the canyon as well.

She’s now potentially facing legal consequences for her actions.

“Charges and a court appearance for the individual are pending,” the Grand Canyon National Park wrote on its Facebook page. “Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below.”

