TikTok Influencer Fined For Hitting Golf Ball Into Grand Canyon

A woman who created a video of herself hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon before sharing it to her seven million TikTok followers has been fined.

Katie Sigmond later removed the video of the incident, which happened on October 26, but her actions received considerable backlash on social media after the National Park Service (NPS) posted her original video on its Reddit page.

influencer_hitting_golf_ball_and_losing_golf_club from r/NationalPark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button