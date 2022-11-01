TikTok Influencer Faces Charges After Hitting Golf Ball Into Grand Canyon

A woman who filmed herself hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon is facing criminal charges following the stunt.

TikTok influencer Katie Sigmund, who has almost seven million followers on the social media platform, later removed the video from her page. However, she was identified as the person behind the stunt after the National Park Service (NPS) posted her original video on its Reddit page.

influencer_hitting_golf_ball_and_losing_golf_club from r/NationalPark

